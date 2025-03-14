Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The conservatory order effectively stops Meru Deputy Governor Mutuma M'Ethingia from assuming the position of County Governor after the Senate upheld impeachment of Mwangaza Tuesday night/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Blow to Mwangaza as High Court upholds Senate impeachment

In his ruling, Justice Bahati Mwamuye pointed out that Mwangaza’s petition challenging the ouster did not meet the required threshold.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Mar 14 – The High Court has upheld the Senate impeachment of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

In his ruling, Justice Bahati Mwamuye pointed out that Mwangaza’s petition challenging the ouster did not meet the required threshold.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This court finds that the amended petition is without merit and is dismissed. The gazette notice published on August 21, 2024, to remove her from office is affirmed. Constitutional requirements shall take place,” Mwamuye stated.

Conservatory orders had been issued in December 18 2024 extending Mwangaza’s stay in office for 120 days.

At that time, Justice Mwamuye indicated that Mwangaza had convinced the court that the case would be rendered ineffective if interim orders were not confirmed.

“During this time, the petitioner will continue serving as governor, with the provision that the judgment in this case may be rendered before the 120-day period lapses,” Mwamuye ruled.

The Senate had urged the court to lift the orders, arguing that they had far-reaching implications that encroached on its mandate.

Senators also faulted Mwangaza for suing the wrong party, asserting that she should have sued the Senate instead of the Speaker, who has no vote in House matters.

The Meru County Assembly had accused Mwangaza of gross misconduct, abuse of office, and violation of the Constitution.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Karua has been Kenya's only strong female contender to vie for the presidency in what will present another opportunity for the electorate to either make history by electing her or not. Karua has been Kenya's only strong female contender to vie for the presidency in what will present another opportunity for the electorate to either make history by electing her or not.

Kenya

Karua signals 2027 presidential bid, pledges to free Kenya

Karua has been Kenya's only strong female contender to vie for the presidency in what will present another opportunity for the electorate to either...

2 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NCIC urges alternative dispute resolution to prevent conflict on the Kisii-Narok border

NCIC Deputy Director for Peacebuilding and Reconciliation, Liban Guyo, emphasized the need for dialogue in resolving disputes.

38 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Cuba and Kenya vow to strengthen ties as Ambassador Fernandez meets Speaker Wetangula

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – Kenya and Cuba have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, with a focus on parliamentary collaboration, healthcare, and...

47 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

73 police officers injured in the line of duty to benefit from assistive devices from Kenya Re

The devices, which include wheelchairs, hearing aids, white canes, and orthopedic shoes were handed over to the NPS at an event held at the...

50 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Inspector Susan Muiruri jailed for 2yrs over bribe to free suspects

In a ruling delivered by Principal Magistrate Isabellah Barasa, she was additionally given an alternative Sh550,000 fine.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

HELB appoints Geoffrey Monari as new CEO

HELB Chairman David Ethure emphasized that Monari’s appointment would steer HELB toward continued excellence in serving students and stakeholders with integrity.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA cracks down on narcotic drugs in Juja, Kiambu County

The operation followed weeks of intelligence gathering and resulted in the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in the trafficking of cannabis.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chief Magistrate Stellah Atambo denies graft claims, wants seized Sh2mn returned

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo has denied corruption allegations leveled against her by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and...

2 hours ago