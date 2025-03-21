Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kipsang (pictured) switched places with Julius Bitok who has headed the Immigration docket since December 2022.

NATIONAL NEWS

Bitok switches slots with Kipsang in changes affecting 6 departments

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – Long-serving Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang will now head the Department of Immigration and Citizen services following a reshuffle on Thursday.

Kipsang switched places with Julius Bitok who has headed the Immigration docket since December 2022.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He was among the few officials who transitioned from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration when President Ruto assumed office.

Kipsang has been at the centre of the education reforms and the implementation of the competency-based curriculum.

At the Immigration Department, Bitok has led a spirited efforts to reduce historical passport backlogs blamed on corruption and inefficiency.

PS Julius Bitok/Immigration Department

He introduces a raft of measures including the removal of a requirement to book an appointment for collection of a passport.

Bitok also oversaw the delivery of a new passport printer in a bid to augument capacity at the Immigration Department.

Bitok and Kipsang were among six reassigned Principal Secretaries with the changes affecting Teresiah Mbaika, Isamael Madey, Harry Kimtai and Elijah Mwangi.

New faces

Ruto moved Mbaika, Madey, Kimtai and Mwangi to departments of Aviation, Social Programmes, Mining and Sports respectively.

Additionally, President Ruto nominated Dr. Ouma Oluga as the new Principal Secretary for Medical Services replacing Harry Kimtai.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Oluga has served as Chief Officer for Health in Nairobi County and previously served as Secretary-General of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), where he was known for advocating health sector reforms and leading critical negotiations with the government.

Oluga will be vetted — along with 13 other nominees — announced on Thursday:

  • Jane Kare Imbuya – State Department for Public Service & Human Capital Development
  • Regina Akoth Ombam – State Department for Trade
  • Cyrell Wagunda Odede – State Department for Public Investments & Assets Management
  • Caroline Wanjiru Karugu – State Department for East African Community (EAC) Affairs
  • Ahmed Abdisalan Ibrahim – State Department for National Government Coordination, Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary
  • Judith Naiyai Pareno – State Department for Justice, Human Rights & Constitutional Affairs
  • Bonface Makokha – State Department for Economic Planning
  • Prof. Abdulrazak Shaukat – State Department for Science, Research & Innovation
  • Stephen Isaboke – State Department for Broadcasting & Telecommunications
  • Michael Lenasalon – State Department for Devolution
  • Fikirini Katoi Kahindi Jacobs – State Department for Youth Affairs
  • Carren Ageng’o Achieng – State Department for Children Welfare Services
  • Aden Abdi Millah – State Department for Shipping & Maritime Affairs
In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Bitok assures MPs eCitizen fully owned by govt as he offers proof

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok told the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security that the government also has custody...

March 7, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt steps up efforts for equal access to services as Ruto reopens Garissa passport office

Besides Garissa county, the new Immigration office will offer convenience to Mandera, Wajir and parts of Tana River, Lamu, Kitui and Isiolo counties saving...

February 6, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt considering shift learning system to accommodate Grade 9 students

Kipsang said the proposal will allow two groups of students to use the same buildings, equipment, and other resources.

January 6, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs call for revocation of Maisha Namba regulations over glaring errors

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 – The rollout of Maisha Namba, the new generation identity card is facing a draw back after Members of Parliament...

December 5, 2024

EDUCATION

Visa Oshwal among 340 schools ordered to close unsafe boarding sections

Education PS Belio Kipsang said a compliance assessment conducted in September and October revealed that some institutions grossly contravened the provisions of the Safety...

December 3, 2024

EDUCATION

Basic education institutions to open on January 6 for 13-week term

Basic Education Principal Secretary announced in a cicular that all schools will reopen for the first term on January 6, 2025, and close on...

November 29, 2024

County News

Relieve for Tiaty residents as Chemolingot gets births registration office

Immigration PS Julius Bitok said the Civil Registration Services (CRS) office, located at Chemolingot shopping center, will provide relief to residents who have been...

November 23, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Immigration Department mulls relocation to end tainted Nyayo House image

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 — The government could relocate the Directorate of Immigration from Nyayo House is part of an effort to renew the...

September 28, 2024