Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok/Immigration Department

NATIONAL NEWS

Bitok assures MPs eCitizen fully owned by govt as he offers proof

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok told the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security that the government also has custody of the relevant documentation confirming the ownership.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 — The government has assured MPs that it wholly owns the eCitizen online services access and pay platform.

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok told the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security that the government also has custody of the relevant documentation confirming the ownership.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The PS informed the committee led by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo that the government had nothing to conceal regarding eCitizen ownership and the contracts it had signed with vendors to support the platform’s technical operations and maintenance.

“I can confirm that there exists a valid contract, approved by the Attorney General and signed with the ICT Authority (ICTA), where eCitizen was domiciled before its transfer to the current State Department. This contract affirms that eCitizen is fully owned by the Government,” the PS told lawmakers on Friday.

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok appears before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security/Immigration Department

‘Tripartite arrangement’

He explained that the eCitizen operational model was a ‘tripartite arrangement,’ with his Department responsible for onboarding services, while ICTA and the National Treasury, through the Government Digital Payments (GDP), managed the operating platform and revenue collection respectively.

The PS said the contract captured details of how exactly the Ksh50 convenience fee paid for each eCitizen transaction was spent. He was responding to Lari MP Joseph Kahangara’s question on how the amount was spent.

Regarding the Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) system that replaced entry visas to Kenya, the PS told MPs that the government will rely on the guidance of security agencies in the relevant procurement process due to national security considerations.

He revealed that following President William Ruto’s declaration of Kenya as a visa-free country last year, the number of visitors had increased by 20 percent compared to 2023.

The PS was accompanied by the eCitizen Director General Isaac Ochieng and his Immigration counterpart, Evelyn Cheluget, among other senior officials.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt steps up efforts for equal access to services as Ruto reopens Garissa passport office

Besides Garissa county, the new Immigration office will offer convenience to Mandera, Wajir and parts of Tana River, Lamu, Kitui and Isiolo counties saving...

February 6, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Court restrains Ruto from firing parastatal chiefs defying eCitizen migration

In issuing the conservatory orders, Justice Bahati directed that the case will be heard on January 31, 2025.

December 11, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs call for revocation of Maisha Namba regulations over glaring errors

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 – The rollout of Maisha Namba, the new generation identity card is facing a draw back after Members of Parliament...

December 5, 2024

County News

Relieve for Tiaty residents as Chemolingot gets births registration office

Immigration PS Julius Bitok said the Civil Registration Services (CRS) office, located at Chemolingot shopping center, will provide relief to residents who have been...

November 23, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Immigration Department mulls relocation to end tainted Nyayo House image

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 — The government could relocate the Directorate of Immigration from Nyayo House is part of an effort to renew the...

September 28, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to deploy 300 more Immigration Officers to bolster border surveillance

The PS said the Directorate of Immigration is keen to shed off its long history of corruption by embracing transparency and warned the recruits...

September 27, 2024

County News

Govt scales up registration services in Nakuru with opening of Kuresoi office

Immigration PS Julius Bitok said the new Civil Registration Services office in Kuresoi town which is the seventh in Nakuru County hopes to capture...

September 6, 2024

business

Brussels Airlines resumes direct flights to Nairobi after 9 years

Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Julius Bitok welcomed the airline's six weekly flights as a demonstration of the impact of the visa-free regime.

June 4, 2024