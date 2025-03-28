Beyond Brand Sponsorships: People’s Stories That Inspire Us Forward

0 SHARES Share Tweet



By Moses Muthui, Consumer Banking Director, Absa Bank Kenya

In our industry, it is easy to get caught up in technical numbers, where financial outcomes often take precedence over the human stories behind them. However, I have recently been reminded that the most meaningful measures of impact are not always found on a balance sheet.

Beyond the Racing Tracks and the Fairways

Take the Absa Sirikwa Classic Cross Country for instance. On the surface, it is a prestigious event on Kenya’s and World Athletics’ calendar. But spend a day in Eldoret, and you will see that it is much more. You will meet young athletes rising before dawn, chasing dreams with every stride. School-going children run barefoot across the rugged one-kilometre terrain, sometimes crying their way to the finish line, cheered on by legends like Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon. For these children, crossing the finish line is a dream accomplished, a glimpse of an even bigger aspiration.

It is also about the local vendors setting up stalls, hoping the influx of visitors will boost their livelihoods. It is about a community coming together, united by the ambition to be part of something bigger than themselves.

When we at Absa decided to sponsor the event, it was more than just about the race; it was an investment in a platform that elevates people’s stories. The raw talent and determination of these athletes, many of whom train on the Lobo Village tracks long before they step onto the world stage, is a story worth supporting. But their journeys do not begin and end on the track.

Away from the cheering crowds, we sat with small business owners, boda boda operators, and local traders, holding financial empowerment sessions to equip them with tools for growth. Because while sport fuels dreams, financial confidence gives them the runway to take off. I also visited AIC Lemook Secondary School near Lobo, bringing the Absa Foundation into the community to make donations—a small gesture that lit up the faces of students and teachers alike.

Similarly, our engagement in the Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa was never just about golf. This tournament brings the world to Kenya’s doorstep, offering a rare opportunity to showcase not just world-class sport but also our people. The weekend goes beyond the leaderboard—it is about breaking barriers, making what was once seen as an exclusive game feel familiar and accessible. This year, it was about opening doors for local businesses, young professionals, and golf enthusiasts experiencing the sport for the first time.

It was also the perfect moment to introduce an enhanced Prestige offering, tailored to the evolving needs of today’s ambitious Kenyans. Because success isn’t just about where you are; it is about where you are going. Prestige banking is designed for those on that journey, recognising that growth is personal and every story is unique.

Defining Success

So, where is the return on investment? It is in the stories we hear—a vendor in Eldoret who expanded her business after attending our financial literacy session; a young girl in Lobo Village daring to believe that she, too, can one day run on the world stage like Faith Kipyegon. It is in the story of a young golfer who now dreams of competing internationally and a young professional who has found a financial partner that sees their aspirations and walks the journey with them.

These are the returns that matter. They remind us that while numbers are important, it is the lives we touch and the communities we uplift that truly define success. Investing in people—in stories that deserve to be told, talent that deserves to be nurtured, and a future shaped by those who dare to dream—is what drives us forward. On this foundation of stories lies the Consumer Banking business that my colleagues and I at Absa are privileged to build.

