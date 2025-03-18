Belgium threatens to expel Rwandan diplomats after diplomatic ties are severed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Mar 18 – Belgium says it regrets Rwanda’s decision to sever diplomatic ties, criticizing Kigali’s unwillingness to engage in dialogue to resolve their differences.

In response on Monday, Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prévot, said that the European nation would take reciprocal measures, including expelling Rwandan diplomats and reviewing cooperation agreements.

“This is disproportionate and shows that when we disagree with Rwanda, they prefer not to engage in dialogue. Belgium will take similar measures: the convocation of the Rwandan chargé d’affaires, declaring Rwanda’s diplomats persona non grata, and denouncing our governmental cooperation agreements,” Prévot stated.

Rwanda earlier accused Belgium of neocolonial interference, regional destabilization, and tolerating genocide denial, ordering Belgian diplomats to leave within 48 hours.

“Belgium has taken sides in the ongoing regional conflict and systematically mobilized against Rwanda in international forums, using lies and manipulation to fuel hostility against our nation,” Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

The government further alleged that Belgium has allowed its territory to be used by groups propagating genocide denial and sustaining genocidal ideology.

Rwanda also referenced Belgium’s colonial history and its role in ethnic divisions that led to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

“Rwanda is committed to protecting its national interests and dignity while upholding sovereignty, peace, and mutual respect,” read the statement.

Rwanda further criticized Belgium for allowing its territory to be used by groups promoting “genocide denial and sustaining genocidal ideologies.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kigali asserted that the decision was necessary to safeguard the national interests and dignity of Rwandans, as well as to uphold the principles of sovereignty, peace, and mutual respect.

The move came a month after Kigali announced the suspension of its development cooperation with Belgium, accusing the European nation of leading efforts to block Kigali’s access to international development financing.

The decision came after European Parliament urged the European Union to freeze direct budget support for Rwanda until it breaks links with the Tutsi-led M23 rebels and allows humanitarian access to rebel-controlled areas.

In a strongly worded statement, Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Belgium’s alleged role in what it described as an “aggressive campaign” alongside the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to prevent Rwanda from securing development funds, including from multilateral institutions.

Kigali criticized Belgium for taking a political stance in the ongoing conflict in the eastern DRC where the Congolese forces and allied troops are battling the M23 rebels, arguing that politicizing development finance is unjustifiable.

“Belgium has made a political decision to choose a side in this conflict, which is its right, but politicizing development is plainly wrong,” the statement read.

“No country in the region should have its development finance jeopardized as a tool of leverage.”