Baloch Rights Leader Mahrang Baloch Arrested as Crackdown Intensifies in Quetta

0 SHARES Share Tweet

March 23 – Pakistani authorities arrested Baloch human rights leader Mahrang Baloch early Saturday morning in Quetta as she participated in a sit-in protest against ongoing atrocities targeting the Baloch community.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) confirmed her arrest in a statement on X, revealing that security forces also seized the bodies of slain protesters from the demonstration site.

“Quetta Police and administration have arrested BYC central leader Dr. Mahrang Baloch along with her associates and have taken the bodies of the martyred youth into custody,” the statement read.

The BYC further reported that security forces launched a crackdown on women and children involved in the protests. The demonstration in Quetta’s Sariab area had been organized to oppose the arrest of BYC leaders Bebigar Baloch, Dr. Hamal, Dr. Ilyas, Saeed Baloch, and several women.

According to BYC, police and state agencies used tear gas, water cannons, and live bullets to disperse protesters, leading to the deaths of three Baloch youths and injuring dozens. The group condemned the use of force, calling it “state terrorism.”

In response to the violence, demonstrators staged an overnight sit-in with the bodies of the deceased. However, at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, police and other security forces stormed the protest, confiscating the bodies and arresting Baloch and other activists.

Before her arrest, Mahrang Baloch had shared messages highlighting the plight of the Baloch people. In a midnight video statement, she called for a province-wide shutdown to protest the government’s actions.

“The Baloch Solidarity Committee announces a complete shutter-down and wheel-jam strike across Balochistan against this oppression and state terrorism,” she declared.

The ongoing conflict in Balochistan stems from long-standing demands for greater political autonomy, control over natural resources, and improved socio-economic conditions. While Baloch nationalist groups push for independence or enhanced rights, the Pakistani government has responded with military operations and crackdowns on activists.