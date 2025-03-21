Australia Raises Concerns Over Anonymous Bounty Letters Targeting Hong Kong Activist

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SYDNEY March 21 – The Australian government has voiced concern over anonymous letters reportedly offering substantial rewards for information on Hong Kong activist Kevin Yam, who is now based in Melbourne.

The letters, first reported by The Guardian, included Yam’s photo and accused him of national security offences. They offered a reward of HK$1 million (S$171,500) for information leading to his whereabouts or for assisting in returning him to Hong Kong or handing him over to Australian authorities. According to the report, the letters were sent to homes near two Melbourne locations allegedly linked to Yam.

A spokesperson for Foreign Minister Penny Wong condemned the act, stating, “The Australian government will not tolerate surveillance, harassment, or intimidation against individuals or family members here in Australia—this undermines our national sovereignty and the security and safety of Australians.” The spokesperson added that Canberra is raising its concerns directly with Chinese and Hong Kong authorities.

Yam, an Australian citizen and long-time pro-democracy activist, responded via social media, affirming that he would continue his “everyday life” and had no plans to return to Hong Kong. “I will not voluntarily return to Hong Kong before it is free,” he wrote. “I will not kill myself.”

Meanwhile, China rejected Australia’s response, with foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning expressing “strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition” to what she called “Australia’s blatant interference” in Hong Kong affairs. “Hong Kong affairs are purely a Chinese internal matter and brook no interference from any outside powers,” she said at a regular briefing.

Mao urged Canberra to “earnestly respect China’s sovereignty… and create favourable conditions and atmosphere for the sustainable development of China-Australia relations.”

The letters were unsigned but listed a Hong Kong police email address used for tip-offs on wanted individuals. The Hong Kong government denied issuing them, cautioning recipients to verify their authenticity and contact local authorities if necessary.

A government spokesperson reiterated that Hong Kong law enforcement would continue to pursue overseas suspects in accordance with the law and take measures to prevent them from endangering national security.

Yam returned to Australia in 2022 after spending two decades in Hong Kong. In 2023, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee called on eight overseas activists, including Yam, to surrender for alleged violations of national security laws. Lee backed a police decision to offer a HK$1 million bounty for their arrests, warning them to turn themselves in or “spend their days in fear.”