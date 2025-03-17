Vision 2030 boss faces auction after losing ‘malicious’ suit against ex-wife

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 17 – Kenya Vision 2030 Director General Kenneth Mwige is facing loss of key properties after an auctioneer listed charged assets for disposal, months after his failed lawsuit against former spouse Wangari Karani.

Mwige’s case, stemming from a real estate investment, was dismissed by the court after he alleged that Karani had defaulted on agreed loan repayments, leaving him burdened with debt.

In a ruling delivered on January 24, Justice Benjamin Musyoki found Mwige’s claims unsubstantiated and denied his request for injunctions.

The court issued a scathing rebuke of his conduct, describing his actions as driven by personal vendetta rather than genuine legal grievances.

As part of his ruling, Justice Musyoki stated that Mwige’s conduct in the matter was unbecoming and an abuse of legal proceedings.

He emphasized the principle that “he who comes to equity must not only come with clean hands but must also do equity.”

“The conduct of the plaintiff, as narrated by the 1st defendant, which I have no reason to doubt, describes a former spouse who harbors so much hatred and dislike for his former in-laws that he will hang onto any straw available to prove a chauvinistic point,” the judge ruled.

The court also noted that Mwige attempted to interfere in the affairs of Karani’s late father’s estate, despite there being no disputes among the rightful beneficiaries.

“The estate of James Karani Gitao was distributed without a hitch, and the family has no dispute over the same, yet the plaintiff seems ready to drive a wedge between the family,” the ruling read.

‘Malice and bitterness’

Justice Musyoki further criticized Mwige for waging a campaign against Karani through complaints to her employer, professional regulators, church leaders, and even the police, calling such actions “distasteful, disrespectful, and heartless.”

“This court will not be used as a conveyor belt for such frustrations, malice, and bitterness,” he asserted.

The court singled out repeated litigation over the same matter, calling it an abuse of judicial process.

“This application is an attempt by the applicant to obtain orders which have been denied in two other court processes. There cannot be a worse abuse of the court process than this,” the judge stated noting similar claims in the Business Premises Rent Tribunal and the Environment and Land Court.

Mwige claimed that Karani had defaulted on an agreement to share loan repayments for the development of land in Kiambu County, which was later sold to a third party.

He sought court orders compelling Karani to pay loan arrears of USD 12,965.81 and continue contributing USD 4,000 per month until both parties had equally serviced the loan.

Weeks after the court’s ruling, auctioneers have now stepped in, listing several properties linked to the disputed real estate investments for public sale.

A notice by Westminster Commercial Auctioneers has announced the auction of various properties, including prime residential and commercial assets, which sources indicate may be tied to loan defaults and financial distress.

Among the properties listed are parcels in Makadara, Nairobi, and Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Karani’s legal representatives welcomed the court’s decision, dismissing Mwige’s claims as baseless and an attempt to weaponize the legal system against his former spouse.

With auctioneers now moving in, the ruling may mark the final blow in a bitter and drawn-out battle between the former couple.