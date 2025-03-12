Connect with us

Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Atandi takes Budget Committee chairmanship as Nyoro declines to contest

Atandi praised the broad-based government arrangement, crediting it for making his ascension to the influential role possible.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 12 – Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi has been elected Chairperson of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, replacing Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro in a leadership transition precipitated by the broad-based government arrangement between President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Atandi’s election marked a significant political shift, further solidifying the cooperation between the ruling UDA-led coalition and the opposition.

The deal has reshaped the parliamentary committees’ leadership, incorporating opposition MPs into key oversight positions.

Endebess MP Robert Pukose was elected unopposed as Vice Chair, replacing Teso South MP Mary Emase.

After securing the position, Atandi praised the broad-based government arrangement, crediting it for making his ascension to the influential role possible.

“I want to applaud the broad-based government; it has made this possible. I think we are all aware that we have reached this point because of the broad-based government,” he said following the vote on Wednesday.

Nyoro bashing

He also expressed gratitude to Odinga and President Ruto, acknowledging their efforts in fostering bipartisan collaboration.

“I want to thank my party leader Raila Odinga, [the Prime Minister]. I also want to thank President William Ruto, who has allowed us to work together,” Atandi stated.

The election took place against the backdrop of mounting criticism against Nyoro, whom a section of lawmakers accused of skewed budget allocations to favor select regions, particularly his own constituency.

Nyoro’s second term at helm of budget team in doubt after House bashing

During a heated parliamentary session on Tuesday, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Minority Leader Junet Mohammed launched a coordinated attack on Nyoro’s leadership.

“This House will not allow members of the Budget and Appropriations Committee to allocate money only to their constituencies while the rest of the country suffers,” Ichung’wah warned.

Junet went further, questioning why MPs were flocking to Kiharu for “benchmarking visits,” a jab at allegations that Nyoro’s constituency had received disproportionately high budget allocations while other regions struggled for funding.

Nyoro’s tenure as chairperson of the committee for a second term became uncertain following Tuesday’s bashing.

The lawmaker seen as Ruto’s loyalist until he abstained in an impeachment vote against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua delined to nomination papers ahead of the elections.

