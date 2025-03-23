At least 6 poeple killed after Al Shabaab overrun police reserve camp in Garissa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GARISSA, Kenya, Mar 23 – At least six people have been killed following an Al Shabaab attack on a national police reserve camp in Fafi, Garissa County.

According to police, four others were injured during the incident which occurred at about 5am in Biyamadhow area.

Police stated that the attackers escaped with an unknown number of weapons after ransacking the camp.

It is during the incident that the victims were shot while others were stabbed.

The attackers are also said to have suffered casualties in the raid.

There are fears of more similar attacks in the area after the militants were spotted mobilizing and moving towards Kenya.

The area is near the porous Kenya-Somalia border, which is usually breached by the militants.

Locals have been complaining and reporting seeing the militants roaming, probing and spying on security camps in the area.

Police said multi-agency teams had been dispatched to the region to pursue the gangs planning more attacks.