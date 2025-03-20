Anger as Indonesia law allows military bigger role in government

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Indonesia’s parliament has passed controversial changes to legislation that will allow its military a bigger role in government.

Critics warn that the move could return Indonesia to the dark days of Suharto’s military dictatorship, which lasted 32 years until he was forced out of office in 1998.

The revisions backed by President Prabowo Subianto – a former special forces commander and Suharto’s son-in-law – allow military officers to take up positions in government without first retiring or resigning from the armed forces.

Hundreds of pro-democracy activists have camped outside parliament since Wednesday evening to protest at the changes.

“The essence of democracy is that the military should not engage in politics. The military should only manage barracks and national defence,” said Wilson, an activist with the Indonesian Association of Families of the Disappeared (KontraS), a group advocating for activists who disappeared during a crackdown in 1997 and 1998.

“Since 1998, there has been a creeping murder of democracy. And today marks its peak. Democracy has been killed by the House of Representatives,” Wilson told the BBC.

The revisions allow active military personnel to hold positions in 14 civilian institutions, up from 10. They also raise retirement age by several years for most ranks. Highest-ranking four-star generals can now serve until 63, up from 60.

By Thursday evening, the crowd of protesters outside parliament had grown to nearly a thousand. “Return the military to the barracks!” “Against militarism and oligarchy,” read the banners they held.

Police officers and military personnel stood guard around the protesters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While there have been efforts over the past 25 years to limit the military’s involvement in politics and governance, local human rights watchdog Imparsial found that nearly 2,600 active-duty officers were serving in civilian roles even before the law’s revision.

The changes signal a “broader consolidation of power” under Prabowo, said Dedi Dinarto, lead Indonesia analyst at public policy advisory firm Global Counsel.

That the main opposition party endorsed the changes – despite initial opposition – further underscores this shift, he noted.

“By embedding military perspectives into civilian domains, the legislation could reshape Indonesia’s policy direction, potentially prioritising stability and state control over democratic governance and civil liberties,” Mr Dinarto said.

The armed forces’ “dual function”, where they are given control of security and administrative affairs, was central to Suharto’s regime.

For some Indonesians, Prabowo epitomises that authoritarian era. It was he who led the special forces unit accused of abducting activists in 1997 and 1998.

Many had feared that his return to political power and becoming president would erode Indonesia’s hard-won but fragile democracy.

Since taking office last October, Prabowo has already been expanding the military’s involvement in public areas. His flagship $4bn free-meal programme for children and pregnant women, for instance, receives logistical support from the armed forces.

Defending the amendments on Thursday, defence minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin told parliament “geopolitical changes and global military technology” require the military to transform to tackle “conventional and non conventional conflicts”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We will never disappoint the Indonesians in keeping our sovereignty,” he said.

However some rights groups argue that increasing military control in public affairs beyond defence will undermine impartiality.

“How can active-duty officers in the Attorney General’s Office remain impartial when they are still bound by military command?” asked Virdika Rizky Utama, a researcher at Jakarta-based think-tank PARA Syndicate, Benar News reports.

“If the military gains influence over the justice system, who will hold them accountable?”

“President Prabowo appears intent on restoring the Indonesian military’s role in civilian affairs, which were long characterised by widespread abuses and impunity,” said Andreas Harsono, senior Indonesia researcher at Human Rights Watch.

“The government’s rush to adopt these amendments undercuts its expressed commitment to human rights and accountability.”

KontraS also noted that the government’s “rush to amend the [law] stands in stark contrast to its prolonged inaction on other critical human rights commitments”.

“This long struggle cannot stop just because the law has been passed. There is only one word: Resist,” said Sukma Ayu, an undergraduate at Universitas Muhammadiyah Prof. Hamka in Jakarta.

“We will continue protesting until we claim victory… We have no choice but to occupy the ‘house of the people’,” she said.