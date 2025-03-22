Connect with us

All set for IEBC Chair and Member Interviews on Monday

The selection of new leaders is expected to bolster confidence in the commission ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 22 – The much-anticipated interviews for candidates shortlisted for the positions of Chairperson and Members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) are set to commence on March 24, 2025, at the Edge Convention Center, College of Insurance, South C, Nairobi.

The interviews, aimed at filling key positions in the electoral body, will run in two phases.

Candidates for the Chairperson role will be interviewed from March 24 to March 26, 2025.

The process for selecting IEBC members will follow immediately, continuing from March 26 to April 24, 2025.

The recruitment process comes in the wake of a prolonged leadership vacuum at the IEBC following the exit of previous commissioners.

The Edge Convention Center will host the interviews, providing a platform for candidates to outline their visions for steering Kenya’s electoral processes.

The Nelson Makanda-led selection panel is expected to assess the candidates’ experience, integrity, and strategic vision for strengthening Kenya’s electoral framework.

The panel shortlisted 11 candidates from 37 applicants for the Chairperson position and 105 candidates for commissioner roles.

