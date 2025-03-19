AA Kenya moves to make school zones safer in joint bid with FIA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 — AA Kenya has launched a joint road safety initiative aimed at protecting schoolchildren at Kilimani Primary School in Nairobi.

AA Kenya launched the Safe-to-School Project in partnership with the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) on Wednesday.

It seeks to make school zones safer through targeted infrastructural upgrades and safety interventions.

The project comes amid growing concerns over road safety in Nairobi’s increasingly congested urban environment, where children walking to and from school are particularly vulnerable.

Kilimani Primary, which sits along the busy Argwings Kodhek Road and serves more than 1,650 students aged 3 to 15, was identified as a priority location for the intervention.

Following the success of similar measures at Kayole One Primary School in 2024, the project brings together AA Kenya and the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) to implement critical safety features.

The interventions include freshly marked zebra crossings, newly installed speed bumps, designated school zone speed limits with proper signage, and repainted road markings to improve visibility for motorists.

The initiative has also seek the contruction of sidewalks reinforced with protective bollards to safeguard pedestrians, while students and school marshals received road safety training.

It has also provided reflector jackets and traffic management tools to the school to help manage traffic during peak hours.

Speaking at the launch, AA Kenya Managing Director Francis Theuri expressed optimism about the project’s impact, noting that the new measures would significantly reduce the risk of accidents around the school.

“Creating safer school zones is not just about infrastructure, but about changing mindsets. These improvements will make it clear to drivers that they’re entering a zone where children’s safety comes first,” Theuri said.

The Safe-to-School Project is part of AA Kenya’s broader commitment to championing road safety and advocating for child-friendly urban spaces.

With Wednesday’s launch, Kilimani Primary School stands as a model for similar interventions expected to roll out across schools nationwide.

Theuri noted that as the city grappling with rapid urbanization and increased traffic, such initiatives are key to safeguarding the most vulnerable road users — children.