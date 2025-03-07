Connect with us

People’s Dialogue Festival enters penultimate stage as focus shifts to democracy and accountability

The Centre for Multiparty Democracy-Kenya (CMD-K) organizes the PDF annually as a platform that brings together leaders, citizens, government institutions, civil society organizations, and private sector stakeholders.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – The week-long People’s Dialogue Festival (PDF) is entering the homestretch at Uhuru Park, with various speakers scheduled to address participants on the need for greater accountability in strengthening the country’s democracy.

Nominated Senator Crystal Asige and Mumias East MP Peter Salasya are expected to grace the event and discuss issues surrounding youth participation in electoral reforms in the country.

The inaugural PDF was held in March 2019.

This year’s theme is “Building a Collaborative Democracy for Kenya’s Sustainable Future.”

A key focus of the forum has been to promote inclusive governance by empowering at least 2,000 youth, women, and minority group representatives to participate in discussions on governance and socio-economic policies.

CMD-K Chairman Kiraitu Murungi stated that they are targeting a 25 percent increase in participation from marginalized groups compared to the 2024 edition, through partnerships with at least 30 state and non-state organizations and grassroots networks for outreach and mobilization.

Additionally, 20 thematic sessions on citizen rights, responsibilities, and issue-based politics, involving at least 200 participants per session, have been conducted.

This has provided an opportunity for about 30 organizations and grassroots networks to distribute informational materials on governance, accountability, and Kenya’s development goals.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga is among the experts and advocates who have participated in the sessions.

The organizers are also focused on producing materials in accessible formats to help build citizens’ capacity to hold institutions accountable.

Another important agenda for the forum includes fostering national reconciliation and unity, which has been discussed in five sessions targeting 2,000 participants, including political actors and citizens from diverse backgrounds.

