NATIONAL NEWS

73 police officers injured in the line of duty to benefit from assistive devices from Kenya Re

The devices, which include wheelchairs, hearing aids, white canes, and orthopedic shoes were handed over to the NPS at an event held at the National Police College Embakasi ‘A’ Campus in Nairobi.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – At least 73 police officers who sustained injuries while in the line of duty will receive assistive devices donated from the Kenya Reinsurance Corporation Limited (Kenya Re).

The devices, which include wheelchairs, hearing aids, white canes, and orthopaedic shoes were handed over to the National Police Service (NPS) on Thursday at an event held at the National Police College Embakasi ‘A’ Campus in Nairobi.

“Last year, Kenya Re, through the Group Managing Director, Dr Hillary Wachinga, donated the first batch of assistive devices,” NPS said Thursday.

Following this, the NPS disclosed that a field assessment was conducted to determine the specific type of device required by each identified police officer.

Speaking during the event, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja thanked the reinsurer for their commitment to supporting officers with disabilities.

IG Kanja pointed out that the devices would go a long way in granting mobility and restoring the independence of the officers.

He further assured police officer of his support as they execute their duties across the country.

The police chief directed that an office be established at the NPS Headquarters and the NPS Hospital to fast-track issues relating to claims and support for officers with disabilities.

On his part, Kenya Re’s Group Managing Director Hillary Wachinga assured that the reinsurer would continue supporting the Service, with their assistance extending beyond devices to tackling mental health issues.

Preaent in the event were Deputy Inspector General (DIG) APS, Gilbert Masengeli, Commandant of NPC Embakasi ‘A’ Campus, Davies Lomwatu, Principal Deputy to the DIG-APS, Masoud Mwinyi and Director of Chaplaincy, Counselling, and Psychosocial Support, Vincent Makokha.

Other officials present were the Director of Logistics, Kisyungu Wambua, NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga and Manager of Corporate Affairs and Client Relationship Management Mary Mwendwa, among other senior officers from NPS and Kenya Reinsurance.

