64 Kenyans Among 7,000 Stranded at Thai-Myanmar Border After Rescue from Scammers

They remain in makeshift military camps in Myanmar’s Karen State, awaiting clearance to cross into Thailand for repatriation.

The Kenyan government said it has initiated talks with Thai authorities to reopen the border on humanitarian grounds, facilitating the safe return of its stranded citizens.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3- Sixty-four Kenyans are among more than 7,000 foreigners stranded at the Thai-Myanmar border after being rescued from scam compounds.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs confirmed that the Kenyans were rescued by two armed groups—the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) and the Border Guard Force (BGF).

“The situation in the makeshift military camps in Karen State where the rescued nationals are being held, remains dire with lack of access to medical facilities, clean water, electricity and sanitation. The Ministry further informs that the Government is exploring other alternative routes to bring Kenyans home,” read the statement.

The Kenyan Ambassador to Thailand has been in daily contact with those stranded, while the government explores alternative routes for their safe return. Officials are engaging with Thai authorities to reopen the border on humanitarian grounds to allow the rescued individuals entry into Thailand for processing and repatriation.

A multi-agency team, led by the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, has already completed logistical plans for their return, pending border access approval.

The government has urged Kenyans to exercise caution when seeking overseas employment, advising them to verify job offers with the State Department for Diaspora Affairs. Additionally, citizens are encouraged to use only registered and licensed private recruitment agencies, whose details are available on the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection’s website (www.neaims.go.ke).

