A multi-agency team, including the Kenya Red Cross and county disaster teams, on-site leading rescue efforts after a gold mine collapsed in Khayega, Kakamega County on February 3, February 2025. /FILE-KENYA RED CROSS.

County News

5 Women Dead in Siaya Gold Mine Collapse, 1 Missing

The tragedy comes less than a week after three artisanal miners died in a similar accident in neighbouring Gem sub-county.

Published

SIAYA, Kenya March 3 – Five female artisanal gold miners died on Monday evening after a mining shaft collapsed at Lumba gold mine in North Ramba, Rarieda, Siaya County.

The accident occurred at around 3:00 p.m. when six women were inside the mine. The shaft caved in, burying all of them alive.

Eyewitnesses said locals immediately began rescue operations, managing to retrieve five bodies by nightfall after a three-hour effort. The search for the sixth miner was suspended due to darkness and is set to resume on Tuesday morning.

Police officers, National Government Administration officers, and members of the public participated in the rescue operation.

Siaya County Police Commander Serah Koki confirmed the incident, saying, “It’s true, we have lost five lives.”

The bodies have been taken to Bondo Sub-County Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem examinations.

The tragedy comes less than a week after three artisanal miners died in a similar accident in neighbouring Gem sub-county.

