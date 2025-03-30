30-year-old man arrested for murder of 17-year-old girl police say he defiled

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KUSUMU, Kenya, Mar 14 — A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 17-year-old girl in Muhoroni Sub-County, Kisumu.

According to Muhoroni OCPD Frederick Ombaka, the girl was reported missing on Tuesday before her body was later found near her home.

Ombaka stated that the deceased was a Form Four student at Nyando Mixed Secondary School.

“Her mother reported that she left for school on Tuesday morning but never returned home that evening after classes,” he said.

The body was discovered on Thursday evening, dumped in a sugarcane plantation.

Ombaka said the decomposing body was half-naked, with the police considering the posibility the girl was defiled and later strangled to death.

Neighbors were drawn to the scene after dogs were seen feeding on her right hand and left leg.

“Her tongue was protruding from her mouth, an indication that she was strangled,” said the OCPD.

The body has been moved to St. Vincent Mission Hospital mortuary, awaiting postmortem examination.

Ombaka confirmed that the suspect was arrested following preliminary investigations.

“He is in custody, assisting investigators with the case,” he said.