EACC Headquarters at Integrity Centre, Nairobi. /CFM-FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

3 scammers posing as EACC agents arrested for extorting officials

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested three serial fraudsters who had been impersonating senior EACC investigators to extort money from government officials.

The suspects—former Kyululu Ward MCA James Mbuvi Kula, Mike Muthami Kasingi, and Raphael Muthoka Kithembe—were apprehended at Three Hut Bar in Komarock while allegedly waiting for a complainant who had outsmarted them.

During the operation, EACC officers recovered 12 mobile phones, 22 SIM cards, and eight notebooks containing the names and personal details of their intended victims.

The arrests follow multiple complaints that the trio had been posing as EACC officials, using this ruse to intimidate senior government and parastatal officials into paying bribes.

In a statement on Tuesday, the EACC urged the public to remain vigilant against such fraudsters, emphasizing that genuine EACC investigators always carry official job identification cards while on duty.

“The Commission summons persons of interest through official written communication, directing them to appear at EACC headquarters, regional offices, or designated police stations,” the agency stated.

Authorities have launched further investigations into the scheme, warning that those engaging in similar fraudulent activities will face the full force of the law.

