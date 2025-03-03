3 people arrested during NACADA Shisha raid in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – In a major crackdown on shisha use, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) conducted two successful operations in Nairobi last night, confiscating 52 shisha bongs and arresting three suspects.

The raids, led by NACADA’s Director of Enforcement and Compliance, James Koskey, targeted Alfakheer Lounge on Mirema Drive and Embassy Club along Thika Road, both known for flouting the ban on shisha use in Kenya.

At Alfakheer Lounge, NACADA officers seized 10 shisha bongs and arrested one suspect. Simultaneously, at Embassy Club, the team recovered 42 shisha bongs, 56 assorted shisha flavors, and apprehended two suspects.

The operation is part of NACADA’s ongoing efforts to enforce the 2017 ban on shisha, which prohibits its manufacture, importation, sale, and use in Kenya due to its severe health risks.

Speaking after the operation, Mr. Koskey emphasized NACADA’s commitment to eradicating shisha use in the country.

“Shisha is not only illegal but also poses significant health risks to users, including addiction and respiratory diseases. We will continue to conduct such operations to ensure compliance with the law and protect public health,” he stated.

Last night’s crackdown follows a series of similar operations in Nairobi. Earlier this month, NACADA raided a popular club in Westlands, confiscating 30 shisha bongs and arresting four individuals. In another operation in Kilimani, 15 bongs and assorted flavors were seized, with three suspects taken into custody.

These efforts are part of a broader campaign to curb the resurgence of shisha use, particularly among young people, who are often unaware of its dangers.

The 2017 ban on shisha was implemented after studies revealed its harmful effects, including links to cancer, heart disease, and nicotine addiction. Despite the ban, some establishments continue to sell and serve shisha secretly, prompting NACADA to intensify its enforcement efforts.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

NACADA has urged the public to report any establishments or individuals violating the shisha ban through its toll-free helpline, 1192. “We cannot win this fight alone. We need the support of the public to identify and report those breaking the law,” Mr. Koskey added.

The suspects arrested in last night’s operations are set to be arraigned in court, where they will face charges related to the possession and distribution of shisha. NACADA has warned that establishments found flouting the ban risk closure and hefty fines.

As the Authority continues its crackdown, it has called on parents, educators, and community leaders to educate young people about the dangers of shisha and other harmful substances.