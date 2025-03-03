3 Arraigned in Nyamira Court for Assaulting Woman at Graveside

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya March 25 – Three men were arraigned at the Nyamira Law Courts on Tuesday afternoon for allegedly assaulting a woman during her husband’s burial.

The suspects—Robert Sarudi, Bismark Sarudi, and Lameck Osoro—were arrested after a video circulated online showing a 32-year-old woman being attacked at a graveside for allegedly defying Kisii burial traditions.

Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Berly Achieng under a miscellaneous application, their lawyer argued that the three were not seen in the video and urged the court to direct investigators to apprehend the actual culprits.

However, Brian Ondima, representing the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), urged the court to ensure all those involved in the assault are arrested and charged.

The court ordered the suspects to be remanded at Nyamira Police Station, with the case set for mention on April 1, 2025.