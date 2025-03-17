290 trainees complete Huawei DigiTruck Program in Homa Bay

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – A total of 290 trainees have graduated from the Huawei DigiTruck digital skills training program after completing a six-week course at Oriwo Boys High School in Homa Bay.

They include 143 women and 147 men.

The graduation ceremony was led by Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Interior, Raymond Omollo, and was attended by Huawei Technologies officials, including Adam Lane, the Government Affairs and Policy Director, as well as Gloria Wawira, CEO of the National Youth Council, along with local leaders and community members.

The program equipped participants with essential digital skills, enabling them to access online job opportunities, expand their businesses, and navigate the digital space safely and confidently.

The training aligns with Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, focusing on advancing the digital superhighway and fostering the creative economy.

Trainees learned valuable skills in computer literacy, digital marketing, entrepreneurship, and online safety, empowering them to thrive in the digital economy.

“Digital skills are no longer optional—they are mandatory,” said PS Omollo during the ceremony.

“Whether starting an online business, working remotely, or leveraging technology, digital literacy unlocks countless opportunities.”

By bringing digital education to underserved communities, the Huawei DigiTruck is bridging the digital divide and empowering individuals to harness technology for personal and professional growth.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Since its launch in 2019, the DigiTruck has trained over 6,030 youth across 36 counties, including Trans Nzoia, Kiambu, Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Marsabit, and now Homa Bay.

In 2024 alone, the program trained 1,648 individuals, with 906 of them being women, reflecting its commitment to gender inclusivity and digital equity.

The six-week curriculum covered key topics, including basic computer literacy, online job opportunities, digital marketing, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship.

Special emphasis was placed on online safety, teaching participants how to protect personal data, identify scams, and navigate the internet responsibly.

Adam Lane, Huawei’s Government Affairs and Policy Director, emphasized the importance of reaching youth in rural areas, saying, “In addition to our University Training program, which spans over 60 universities and TVETs, we also run the DigiTruck to extend digital education to youth outside formal education settings. I’m proud that we have achieved an equal gender split among our trainees, as digital skills are essential for everyone in today’s economy.”

Gloria Wawira, CEO of the National Youth Council, also congratulated the graduates, saying, “Your dedication to learning digital skills will enhance your future prospects. Take advantage of initiatives like Ajira Digital to secure livelihoods and develop your talents.”

The graduation not only marked the completion of the training but also celebrated the innovation and creativity of the trainees.

As part of the program, an innovation competition was held, where participants developed practical solutions to address community challenges.

The winning projects focused on improving healthcare delivery, supporting local quarry workers, and raising awareness about online safety and cybersecurity.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Damada Akinyi, one of the beneficiaries, shared her success story: “The skills I’ve gained, like graphic design and preparing presentations, have opened new doors. I’ve secured design jobs and earned money while preparing for university. This training has been invaluable.”

PS Omollo reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding digital inclusion: “We will continue to bring digital skills to more communities, empower youth, and foster innovation,” he said.

He also called on local leaders, businesses, and stakeholders to support digital education, emphasizing that “investing in digital education invests in people. Stronger communities mean a stronger, more prosperous Kenya.”

The graduates of the Huawei DigiTruck program are expected to drive higher enrollment in ICT courses, increase digital entrepreneurship, and boost digital adoption in rural areas, contributing to the country’s continued digital transformation.

The Huawei DigiTruck is a mobile digital classroom that travels to remote and underserved communities, providing free digital skills training to youth, women, and small business owners.

Since its inception, the program has reached over 6,030 individuals across Kenya.