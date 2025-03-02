2 students at Ramba High School in Siaya have died in a pit latrine tragedy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 23 – Two students at Ramba High School, in Rarieda, Siaya County died after a toilet sunk while inside on Saturday evening.

The deceased were part of the other students who were caught up in the mishap.

Two other students were pulled out alive and rushed to the hospital.

The school management immediately activated emergency services to rescue the remaining students.

In a statement by Siaya Governor James Orengo, he sent his condolences to the affected families, who lost their loved ones.

Orengo says the county dispatched a waste exhauster to help in the evacuation process.

The number of students who were at the facility at the time of collapse remains unknown.

The Governor assured the parents, students and teachers that his administration is working closely with the school administration to ensure all the victims are accounted for.

“I want to guarantee every child the right to education, safety and protection from all forms of harm,” said the Governor.

He went further to urge schools to adhere to set stringent safety and protection measures for learners and teachers.

The two bodies were pulled out and preserved at the Bondo sub county referral hospital mortuary pending postmortem examinations.