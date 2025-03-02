Connect with us

2 politicians among four people killed in Uganda road crash

The fatal accident occurred along the Kapchorwa-Suam road, which is known for being a stretch notorious for road carnage.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 23 – A somber mood has engulfed West Pokot County following the tragic deaths of four people including two grassroot politicians who perished in a grisly road accident in Uganda on Saturday evening.

The Former West Pokot Governor described the loss as a devastating blow to both the party and the region.

“It is a dark day in Pokotland. I am lost for words to express my shock and disbelief following the passing on of our beloved brothers who lost their lives following a grisly road accident last evening in Eastern Uganda. May their souls rest in eternal peace. Mutyo Nyoman!” he mourned.

The two leaders were reportedly en route to a  10 day cross-border community engagement in Uganda when their vehicle collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

Details regarding the identities of the deceased politicians remain under wraps as families are still being notified.

Efforts are currently underway to repatriate the bodies back to Kenya. Lonyangapuo appealed to the Kenyan government to expedite the process and assist the bereaved families.

The bodies are expected to be transported to Nairobi in the coming days, after which funeral arrangements will be communicated.

