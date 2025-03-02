2 people arrested in shisha raid at Pulse Lounge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) raided Pulse Lounge, a popular entertainment joint along Lang’ata Road, confiscating 16 shisha bongs, 106 cartons of assorted shisha flavors, and a charcoal burner.

Two individuals were arrested during the raid last night and are set to be arraigned, marking a significant crackdown on the illegal shisha trade in the country.

NACADA Director of Compliance and Enforcement James Koskey indicated that theoperation underscores the Authority’s unwavering commitment to enforcing the ban on shisha, which has been illegal in Kenya since 2017.

“This raid should serve as a clear message to all shisha operators: the law is unequivocal. Shisha is illegal in Kenya, and we will not hesitate to take decisive action against anyone flouting this ban,” said Koskey. “We are putting all shisha operators on notice. Compliance is not optional; it is mandatory.”

The raid comes hot on the heels of a recent Court of Appeal ruling that reaffirmed the illegality of shisha in Kenya.

The court dismissed an appeal by shisha traders seeking to overturn the ban, citing the severe health risks associated with shisha smoking.

The ruling has emboldened enforcement agencies to intensify their crackdown on the illicit trade.

Shisha, a flavored tobacco product smoked through a water pipe, has been linked to numerous health risks, including respiratory diseases, cancer, and addiction.

Despite its popularity among young adults, the ban aims to protect public health and curb the growing substance abuse crisis in the country.

The operation at Pulse Lounge is part of a broader nationwide campaign by NACADA to eradicate shisha from the Kenyan market.

The agency has vowed to continue conducting similar raids across the country, targeting entertainment joints, bars, and other establishments suspected of selling or facilitating the use of shisha.

As the two suspects await their day in court, NACADA is urging the public to report any establishments or individuals involved in the shisha trade. “We cannot win this fight alone. We need the support of every Kenyan to ensure that our communities are free from the dangers of shisha,” Koskey added.

The raid at Pulse Lounge is a stark reminder that the shisha ban is not just a policy on paper but a law in action. With NACADA’s relentless enforcement and the judiciary’s backing, Kenya is sending a clear message: shisha has no place in the country.