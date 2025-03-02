0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 — At least 2.8 million people are projected to experience acute food insecurity between April and June 2026, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has revealed.

2.8mn Kenyans projected to suffer acute food insecurity from April 2026

The grim projection, outlined in a report released on Friday, February 28, is based on an assessment of 23 Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) counties, which continue to bear the brunt of climate shocks, economic hardships, and conflict-driven displacement.

The most affected counties include Turkana, Mandera, Garissa, Wajir, and Marsabit — already struggling with prolonged drought, high malnutrition rates, and limited access to food and water.

Kilifi, Kwale, Meru North, and Makueni — marginal agricultural zones — are facing below-average crop production due to erratic rains and soaring input costs.

According to NDMA, children under six years and breastfeeding mothers are among the most vulnerable to worsening malnutrition.

Over the past eight months, the number of children under one year needing urgent treatment for acute malnutrition has surged to 800,202, while cases among pregnant and breastfeeding women have climbed to 120,732.

“The situation is rapidly deteriorating. The number of people in urgent need of food aid in ASAL counties has more than doubled from 1 million in July 2024 to 2.15 million by February 2026,” the agency explined.

“If the expected below-normal March-May rainfall materializes, we could be facing one of the most severe hunger crises in recent years,” the report stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The food security crisis is being fueled by a complex mix of factors, including erratic rainfalll nd flash floods, skyrocketing commodity prices, disease outbreaks and insecurity in banditry-prone areas of Trukana, Marsabit and Mandera.

Intense heat waves

The NDMA alert comes just a week after climate scientists at the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) warned that Kenya is among four East African countries bracing for intense heat waves in the coming days.

According to IGAD, extreme heat stress is expected in Eastern Kenya, South Sudan, Eastern Tanzania, Southern Sudan, and Southern Somalia, exacerbating water shortages and threatening human health and agricultural productivity.

“Residents in these regions should brace for harsh conditions that will significantly impact food production and increase heat-related illnesses,” IGAD’s report cautioned.

With millions of lives at stake, the NDMA has urged swift intervention from both government agencies and humanitarian organizations to scale up food aid, bolster malnutrition treatment programs, and improve water access in affected areas.