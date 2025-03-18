18 Arrested in Eastleigh for Offloading Transit Goods Destined for DRC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya March 11 – DCI detectives have arrested 18 suspects at a godown in Eastleigh, Nairobi, after they were caught offloading a consignment of fabrics that was in transit from the Port of Mombasa to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The arrests, carried out last evening, followed days of surveillance by the elite Operation Support Unit (OSU), which had been tracking a criminal syndicate suspected of engaging in tax fraud by falsely declaring goods as exports to DRC but diverting them into the Kenyan market.

In a suspected case of collusion with rogue officials, the trailer carrying the consignment (registration number KBT 641G/ZD3436) was spotted changing its plates to KBY 548K at the Machakos Junction. Investigators say the suspects also tampered with the Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS) before proceeding toward Nairobi.

The truck made several stops around the capital, likely to assess whether the tampering had been detected, before continuing to Mai Mahiu. There, the driver and an accomplice placed stickers on the trailer to further conceal its identity. The vehicle later diverted to Eastleigh’s KBS parking yard, where the offloading began—just as detectives moved in.

Among those arrested were the truck driver, Meshack Leo, as well as two store owners, Yusuf Mohammed Noor and Abdi Nasir Dur.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the syndicate has been under probe by the DCI and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for previously diverting at least five truckloads of goods intended for DRC. The shipments were linked to one Kasdama Kasongo Francois of the DRC.

Authorities believe the suspects are part of a broader criminal network that has mastered the art of bypassing the RECTS tracking system by allegedly compromising officials tasked with monitoring cargo in transit to DRC.

By illegally offloading transit goods meant for export, the syndicate is accused of defrauding the government of substantial tax revenue.

The scene remains under forensic examination as investigations continue.