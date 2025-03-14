Connect with us

14 Killed in Migaa Crash as Trailer Rams Matatu on Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

Published

NAKURU, Kenya Mar 14 – At least 14 people were killed early Friday morning in a tragic road accident at Migaa, a known black spot on the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

The accident occurred around 3 am when a trailer transporting coffee seeds lost control and rammed into a shuttle from Kitale to Nairobi. Police said all 12 passengers aboard the matatu, including the driver, died on the spot.

The trailer driver and his assistant were also killed.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the trailer developed brake failure before ramming into the matatu and dragging it for some distance, trapping the passengers inside,” police spokesperson Michael Muchiri said.

The victims included nine men, four women, and a child. Emergency responders arrived at the scene but were unable to save any lives. The bodies have been moved to the mortuary for autopsy and further investigations.

Muchiri warned motorists to exercise caution, noting that Migaa is a notorious accident-prone area. “That section of the highway is a known black spot, and we urge drivers to be extra careful,” he said, adding that authorities are launching a renewed road safety campaign.

Kenya has been grappling with a rise in fatal road accidents. According to police data, 4,282 people were killed in road crashes between January and November 2024, compared to 3,901 deaths recorded in the same period in 2023. The number of reported accidents also rose to 21,620 from 20,191 in the previous year.

