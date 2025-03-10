10-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Kamulu Swimming Pool, Parents Demand Justice

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – A 10-year-old girl drowned on Saturday during a swimming activity at a fun park in Kamulu, Nairobi County.

The pupils had gathered for their usual swimming fun day when the tragedy occurred.

In a statement, Nairobi County Health Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria revealed that the child had visited the pool for the first time and that staff later found her at the deep end. He added that no one informed the parents about what had happened.

Condemning the incident, Mosiria stated that the tragedy could have been prevented and insisted that the facility’s management must take full responsibility.

“The family deserves answers, and I will ensure they get justice. Public safety must never be compromised,” the statement read.

In a video seen by Capital FM, the minor’s parents expressed their devastation, stating that staff found their daughter lifeless at the deep end of the swimming pool.

The grieving father blamed both the school and the facility for negligence.

“I was with my daughter at 11:15 a.m., and by 1:15 p.m., she had died. Since staff found my daughter at the deep end of the swimming pool, it means nobody was around; there was no lifesaver, and that is why she died,” he painfully narrated.

Despite the tragedy, the facility continued its swimming activities without offering any clear communication to the family regarding the incident.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mosiria has called on the Ruai Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) and the Kamulu Police Station Officer Commanding Station (OCS) to investigate the matter and ensure the parents receive answers.

“My plea goes to the Kamulu police station; I am asking them to take the matter seriously and begin investigations. Authorities must also close the facility to allow for a thorough inquiry,” Mosiria stated.

Reports indicate that the facility failed to implement essential safety measures. The swimming pool lacked guardrails, and management had not designated an emergency safety area.

Authorities and the child’s family are now demanding accountability to prevent similar incidents in the future.