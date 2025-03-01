1 person killed, several injured after oil tanker crashed outside Kisumu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 1 — One person has died, and several others have been injured following a road accident involving a trailer and a private vehicle at Kisian, on the outskirts of Kisumu City, along the Kisumu-Busia Road.

The trailer was transporting cooking oil when it crashed with the saloon car on Saturday morning.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital.

Authorities had since cordoned off the area and warned residents against collecting the spilled oil to avoid a stampede.