0ver 180,000 bags of fertiliser delivered daily to farmers, says Kagwe

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 31 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says the government is distributing over 180,000 bags of subsidized fertilizer daily to farmers in high-producing counties ahead of the long rainy season.

He attributed the surge in demand to the increased awareness of the fertilizer subsidy program, which has registered over 5.9 million crop farmers on the Kenya Integrated Agricultural Management Information System.

“This is an encouraging and welcome challenge that I am ready to face and overcome. It also reflects the success of the government’s initiative in supporting agricultural productivity,” the Agriculture CS said.

Kagwe mentioned that the government has mobilized over 200 trucks to various National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) stores to replenish supplies and address the rising demand.

He also added that additional metric tonnes of fertilizer are in transit by sea to ensure continued availability.

“The Ministry remains committed to supporting farmers and ensuring a thriving agricultural sector that contributes to national food security and economic growth. We will continue working closely with all stakeholders to sustain these gains and enhance resilience in the sector,” Kagwe stated.

The Agriculture CS advised farmers to purchase fertilizers only from registered distributors and NCPB.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development acknowledges and appreciates the overwhelming enthusiasm demonstrated by farmers in accessing subsidized fertilizer through our NCPB stores and registered last-mile outlets across the country,” Kagwe explained.

The CS noted that collaboration between the national and county governments has been instrumental in scaling up the subsidy program over the past two years, ensuring that farmers also benefit from subsidized farm inputs.

Previously, a 50-kilogram bag of fertilizer retailed for around Sh 6,500, while under the subsidy program, farmers can purchase the same bag for Sh 2,500, significantly easing their financial burden.