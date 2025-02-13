Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Parliament was teargased on June 20, 2024 during debate on the Finance Bill 2024 which sailed through despite street protests by GenZ's. /

NATIONAL NEWS

Youths inducted into bhang use in GenZ protests to reduce effects of teargas

Some of the young people who were in the protests became unexpected inductees into the space of drug use – NACADA CEO Omerikwa

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13— A new study by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has revealed a disturbing rise in drug and substance abuse among university students, with a notable spike linked to last year’s Gen Z-led demonstrations.

Speaking at the launch of the Status of Drugs and Substance Use Among University Students in Kenya report, NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa warned that the findings should serve as a wake-up call for the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The findings of this report will make you sit up and take notice of the status of alcohol and drug abuse among our youth. It reveals a very serious and growing problem, especially among those in higher learning institutions,” he said.

One of the most alarming revelations from the study was the “unintended” link between drug use and last year’s youth-led demonstrations.

According to Omerikwa, many young protesters were introduced to drugs during the protests, under false claims that substances like cannabis could reduce the effects of tear gas.

“Some of the young people who were in the protests became unexpected inductees into the space of drug use. They were deceived into believing that if they smoked bhang, the effects of tear gas would diminish to near zero,” he noted.

The report found that some individuals apprehended during the protests admitted to using drugs for the first time during the demonstrations.

Omerikwa estimated that 70 percent of those apprehended belonged to higher learning institutions.

He emphasized that drug abuse among young people is not just a campus issue but a national crisis that requires urgent collective action.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Beyond traditional substances like alcohol and cannabis, NACADA has also identified a rising trend in the use of synthetic drugs.

Omerikwa pointed out that the substances are difficult to detect because their chemical precursors are often legal and easily accessible.

“This is like fighting an invisible enemy. You don’t see him coming, but when you realize he’s around, it’s too late,” Omerikwa warned.

The survey, conducted in partnership with 17 universities, involved over 15,000 students across Kenya’s eight administrative regions.

Omerikwa stated that the findings provide a critical baseline for tracking drug use trends and evaluating the effectiveness of government interventions.

“This report will inform deliberate measures to either improve what we are already doing or inject new strategies to combat drug use,” Omerikwa explained.

To address the crisis, NACADA has pledged to use the study’s findings to tailor drug prevention strategies, enhance awareness campaigns, and promote positive parenting.

The agency will also focus on strengthening multi-sectoral collaborations to curb the supply and demand of illicit substances.

Omerikwa also warned that drug dealers are taking advantage of every opportunity to lure young people into addiction, creating a long-term demand for their illegal trade.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Unscrupulous merchants of drugs look for every opportunity to entice and get our youth into addiction,” he cautioned

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

(WATCH) ‘Putin wants peace’ – Trump says he expects to meet Russian President in Saudi Arabia

25 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Salasya Apologizes for TikTok Livestream of House Proceedings

“Mr Speaker, I apologize, withdraw, and delete."

23 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto bids farewell to outgoing Angola’s envoy to Kenya Abilio

President Ruto noted that Kenya and Angola share common interests, particularly in trade, investment, and education.

24 hours ago

Top stories

Govt holds high level meeting to discuss security along the Isiolo-Wajir-Mandera road

The discussions centered on fortifying security along the crucial transport corridor, which has been a target of terrorist attacks by suspected al-Shabaab militants.

24 hours ago

Africa

M23 Rebels demand inclusion in Dar es Salaam Summit resolutions on Goma

The group also accused Burundian forces and the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo of undermining the ceasefire through...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MTRH doctors back to work after signing return-to-work- formula

The doctors at the facility had downed their tools last week, citing failure by the hospital’s management to address their grievances and implement the...

1 day ago

DIPLOMACY

Kanja hosts Chinese Ambassador at Jogoo House for cooperation talks

The discussions included law enforcement training, capacity building, and security cooperation through INTERPOL.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Speaker Wetangula Rejects Calls to Step Down Following Court Ruling

Wetangula dismissed the calls, arguing that there was no substantive motion before the House to warrant his resignation.

2 days ago