WRTI kicks off wildlife census of the Tsavo ecosystem

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) Institute has flagged off eleven aircrafts to commence the Tsavo ecosystem aerial total wildlife census.

Speaking at the the event WRTI Director Patrick Omondi said that the exercise, which is conducted after every three years, will deepen understanding of the ecosystem, enabling policy makers to develop informed data driven policies.

Omondi stated that the data that will be collected will guide the development of species recovery programs for endangered wildlife species and restoration of degraded habitats and ecosystems.

“Further, it will guide the government in designing policies that ensure sustainable tourism to enhance economic development and environmental sustainability, which is in line with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformative Agenda (BETA),” he said.

Omondi was accompanied by Voi MP Khamis Chome and Mwatate MP Shake Mbogho.

The census, a collaborative effort between the Institute, State Department for Wildlife, Kenya Wildlife Service and other key partners aims to provide accurate data on the distribution and population of key wildlife species across the expansive Tsavo landscape.

To ensure meticulous data collection and monitoring, the team is targeting to cover 41,000 square kilometres and has divided the area into 77 blocks.

The findings of this census is also expected to shape Kenya’s conservation strategies.