Will Muturi attend Garissa Cabinet meeting amid abduction criticism?

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 6 – All eyes will be on Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi on Thursday to see if he will attend the Cabinet meeting in Garissa, amid his continued criticism of the government over abductions.

Muturi, who has been vocal against the administration over rising abduction cases, skipped the previous Cabinet meeting in Kakamega two weeks ago.

Conflicting reports however emerged on whether he was invited, but he has continued to pressure President William Ruto to take action against the enforced disappearances of Kenyans.

His stance has deepened divisions within the Cabinet, with some colleagues calling for his resignation.

A defiant Muturi has insisted he will not resign and vowed to keep speaking truth to power, regardless of his position in government.

Meanwhile, President Ruto has remained silent on the matter, fueling speculation that Muturi could soon be replaced.

Muturi had on January 31, 2025, proposed a Public Commission of Inquiry into the root cause of the recent spate of abductions saying the trend will plunge the country into ‘chaos and anarchy’.

Muturi who was speaking at the city mortuary following the identification of two individuals among four who went missing in Mlolongo stated that the inquiry team should include stakeholders from all sectors.

“The buck must stop somewhere, in this case the President and the Commander in Chief, and therefore Mr President I am calling upon you now to order an end to these abductions and extrajudicial killings which you promised and an open inquiry to examine into how these things have been happening,” he said.

Muturi urged President William Ruto not to turn a blind eye on the matter saying the increasing number of abductions and extrajudicial killings is alarming and ought to be addressed urgently.

“This is a very serious matter and it should anger the country. We are allowing young men and women to be kidnapped only later to be found dead. Surely, what country are we and we are pretending to be solving issues in DRC?” he posed.

“This is a serious issue, the number of people who have died are so many that it should prick the conscience of any right-thinking leader,” he added.