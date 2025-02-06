Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Public Service CS Justin Muturi addressing the media oN jANUARY 31, 2025 when he joined families of three slain men at the City Mortuary where he called on President William Ruto to form a Public Commission of Inquiry into abductions and extra judicial killings in the country.

Kenya

Will Muturi attend Garissa Cabinet meeting amid abduction criticism?

Muturi, who has been vocal against the administration over rising abduction cases, skipped the previous Cabinet meeting in Kakamega two weeks ago.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 6 – All eyes will be on Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi on Thursday to see if he will attend the Cabinet meeting in Garissa, amid his continued criticism of the government over abductions.

Muturi, who has been vocal against the administration over rising abduction cases, skipped the previous Cabinet meeting in Kakamega two weeks ago.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Conflicting reports however emerged on whether he was invited, but he has continued to pressure President William Ruto to take action against the enforced disappearances of Kenyans.

His stance has deepened divisions within the Cabinet, with some colleagues calling for his resignation.

A defiant Muturi has insisted he will not resign and vowed to keep speaking truth to power, regardless of his position in government.

Meanwhile, President Ruto has remained silent on the matter, fueling speculation that Muturi could soon be replaced.

Muturi had on January 31, 2025, proposed a Public Commission of Inquiry into the root cause of the recent spate of abductions saying the trend will plunge the country into ‘chaos and anarchy’.

Muturi who was speaking at the city mortuary following the identification of two individuals among four who went missing in Mlolongo stated that the inquiry team should include stakeholders from all sectors.

“The buck must stop somewhere, in this case the President and the Commander in Chief, and therefore Mr President I am calling upon you now to order an end to these abductions and extrajudicial killings which you promised and an open inquiry to examine into how these things have been happening,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Muturi urged President William Ruto not to turn a blind eye on the matter saying the increasing number of abductions and extrajudicial killings is alarming and ought to be addressed urgently.

“This is a very serious matter and it should anger the country. We are allowing young men and women to be kidnapped only later to be found dead. Surely, what country are we and we are pretending to be solving issues in DRC?” he posed.

“This is a serious issue, the number of people who have died are so many that it should prick the conscience of any right-thinking leader,” he added.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Ruto to Chair historic Cabinet meeting in Garissa

The Cabinet meeting in Garissa follows a similar session in Kakamega two weeks ago, part of the President’s ongoing developmental tour of the country.

29 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruro signs decree abolishing vetting in issuance of IDs

WAJIR, Kenya, Feb 5 – It will now be easier for the residents of Northern Kenya to acquire national identification documents after President William...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ministry of Defence Under Scrutiny Over Sh2.8 Billion Court Claims

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera questioned why the Defence Ministry was losing millions in unfair dismissal cases, arguing that the trend pointed to systemic failures.

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

County, National govts urged to communicate effectively with the public

Executive Director Nora Mbagathi said information was crucial to all aspects of life because it formed the basis of how the people know whether...

19 hours ago

EDUCATION

TUK VC promises ‘fatherly dialogue’ after rescinding student suspensions

The Vice-Chancellor instead announced plans for a "fatherly dialogue" with affected students.

20 hours ago

Haiti Mission

Kenya says Trust funding Haiti Mission sufficient, confident of US waiver

Despite this pause in US funding National Security Advisor Ambassador Monica Juma stated that the MSS mission remains a priority saying the US had...

20 hours ago

Haiti Mission

El Salvador troops join Kenya-led Haiti Mission

Haitian Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) President Leslie Voltaire welcomed the Salvadoran troops, accompanied by Police Nationale d’Haïti (PNH) Director General Normil Rameau and MSS...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto’s tone inspiring rebellion against livestock vaccination: Havi

Nelson Havi, an ally-turned-critic of President William Ruto, Wednesday argued the programme could spark a resistance among pastoralist communities.

22 hours ago