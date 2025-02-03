Connect with us

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino/FILE

Kenya

Why was I denied entry into Tanzania? Babu Owino demands answers from Suluhu

Upon arriving at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, he was informed that he was persona non grata in Tanzania with the immigration officers rejecting his passport.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 3 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino is demanding an explanation from Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu on why he has been denied entry into the country.

In December last year, Owino traveled to Tanzania. Upon arriving at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, he was informed that he was persona non grata in Tanzania with the immigration officers rejecting his passport.

The Embakasi East MP narrated how he was detained at the airport for three hours and finally denied entry.

“THEREFORE, I am placing this special request to your office to appraise me in writing on the reasons why I am not allowed to enter into Tanzania for business, or as a representative of the people of Kenya, or as a friend of the people of Tanzania and for any other legitimate reasons,” the lawmaker stated.

In his letter to Suluhu, Owino pointed out to violation of his freedom of movement which is envisaged in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

He stated that the East African Treaty and the East African Community Common Market (Free Movement of Persons) Regulations provides his free movement in and out of Tanzania.

“Lastly, Kenya, as a sovereign state, issues travelling passports to her citizens, which are recognized by other states under international law,” Owino remarked.

“ALL those rights and fundamental freedoms apply to me as a citizen of this planet……I look forward to your response on this. A Kiswahili translation of this letter will be provided upon your request,” he added.

Owino didn’t reveal details of why he was visiting Tanzania when the country is politically charged in anticipation of elections slated to be held in November.

Last month, prominent Tanzanian politician Tundu Lissu was elected chairman of the main opposition party Chadema, ousting long-running leader Freeman Mbowe in an intense race.

Lissu campaigned for changes in the party leadership while criticizing the way it was being run, amid heated exchanges that were seen as exposing internal divisions.

At the same time, President Suluhu was unanimously nominated as the presidential candidate of her ruling CCM party.

