NATIONAL NEWS

Whitman co-chairs key conservation meeting with Ruto’s Security Advisor Monica Juma

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Former United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman made a public appearance in Kenya on Tuesday, nearly three months after resigning from her post.

Whitman was photographed attending the inaugural board meeting of the Kenya Rhino Range Expansion (KRRE) initiative, also known as the Room to Roam Program, in Nairobi.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) stated that the landmark session was chaired by Kenya’s National Security Advisor to the President, Ambassador Monica Juma, and attended by Whitman, who serves as the KRRE Advisory Board Chair.

KWS noted that the KRRE initiative aims to address challenges posed by overcrowded sanctuaries, territorial conflicts, and limited ecological space resulting from Kenya’s successful rhino conservation efforts.

“By creating new, secure habitats, KRRE seeks to promote sustainable population growth, enhance genetic diversity, and ensure the long-term survival of Kenya’s black rhinos,” KWS stated.

Whitman resigned from her diplomatic role on November 13, 2024, after submitting her resignation to then-President Joe Biden, just a week after Donald Trump was declared the winner making a comeback to Washington after a humbling defeat to Biden.

A week later, on November 19, Whitman, who had served in the role for two years, met with Kenya’s President William Ruto at State House, where he bade her farewell.

Whitman’s last engagement as envoy was on November 21, when she presided over the swearing-in of 23 new members of the Peace Corps in Nairobi.

“I can think of no better way of concluding my service in Kenya than swearing in 23 new ‘ambassadors.’ I salute the service of these American Peace Corps Volunteers!” she said at the time.

November exit

Her final official post came on November 23, when she handed over the office to Marc Dillard, who assumed the role of Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy.

“It has been an honor to serve as the US Ambassador to Kenya for the past two years. As I depart, please join me in welcoming career diplomat Marc Dillard, who will lead the embassy as Chargé d’Affaires. You will be hearing from him soon on this account,” Ambassador Whitman stated in her farewell message.

Since then, she had largely remained out of the public eye.

Whitman’s tenure was marked by controversy, with some Kenyans accusing her of overlooking human rights violations under President Ruto’s administration.

Critics pointed to her perceived silence on issues such as corruption, extrajudicial killings, and abductions.

Her diplomatic approach focused heavily on economic matters, particularly promoting Kenya as a business hub under the Why Africa, Why Kenya initiative while sidestepping Kenyan political issues.

This approach left human rights and democratic concerns to other U.S. envoys, drawing comparisons to former U.S. Ambassador Smith Hempstone, who was known for his combative stance on governance issues.

Her diplomatic style drew condemnation, particularly for her failure to address the government’s actions during the June 2024 protests, which saw over 60 people killed, hundreds injured, and numerous arrests, further fueling dissatisfaction among Kenyans.

