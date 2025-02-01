Wetang’ula urges EAC leaders to support Ruto’s efforts to stabilize DRC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged East African Community (EAC) leaders to unite in efforts to restore stability in the conflict-ridden eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which has endured decades of internal and cross-border violence.

His call comes amid heightened tensions following the capture of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, by M23 rebels on Monday.

Wetang’ula, a former Foreign Affairs Minister, emphasized that the turmoil in the DRC has direct consequences for all EAC member states.

“I urge our leaders to support the EAC chair in fostering dialogue and alleviating the suffering of our people,” he stated.

The escalation of violence prompted an emergency EAC Heads of State Summit, convened by President William Ruto in his capacity as the regional bloc’s chair.

Among its key resolutions, the summit urged the DRC government to engage all stakeholders, including M23 and other armed groups, to find a lasting solution.

However, DRC President Félix Tshisekedi skipped the virtual summit, instead addressing his nation and vowing a military campaign to reclaim lost territory.

A leaked video of the summit captured Rwandan President Paul Kagame sharply criticizing the bloc’s handling of the crisis, questioning why leaders appeared “surprised” by the renewed violence.

“Is there anybody among us who did not see this coming? I saw it coming because I did not see who was taking charge of the process,” Kagame said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He also took aim at the Nairobi and Luanda peace processes, arguing that they had become “an end in themselves” rather than delivering tangible results.

“If we keep saying good things and being nice to each other while each one fulfills their own interests rather than our common interest as East Africans, I don’t see how we are going to contribute effectively to finding a solution,” he cautioned.

Kagame, who has been accused by international observers of supporting M23 rebels, faulted the EAC for failing to provide clear direction on the DRC crisis.

Speaker Wetang’ula urged the international community to rally behind Ruto’s mediation efforts, warning that unresolved conflicts in the DRC undermine regional security and economic stability.

“The support our president is receiving should be expanded to ensure that issues compromising regional security and undermining our economies are addressed,” he said.

Ruto was also tasked with pushing for a joint summit between the EAC and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to discuss a security ceasefire in eastern DRC.

A communiqué from the 24th Extraordinary Summit noted that SADC has also been involved in efforts to stabilize the region.