Wetangula upholds UDA-led Kenya Kwanza as House Majority

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has upheld Kenya Kwanza Alliance as the majority coalition in the National Assembly in a fresh declaration following the High Court decision nullyfying his initial declaration.

In his ruling on the implications of the court decision on House proceedings, the Speaker cited post-election agreements filed with the Registrar of Political Parties as a key factor in determining the majority status.

He referenced coalition agreements from the Registrar, which indicated that 14 MPs from five political parties had exited Azimio La Umoja, thereby denying the opposition coalition the majority status it sought.

“Arising from the foregoing, the Kenya Kwanza Coalition is the Majority Party, and the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party is the Minority Party in the House,” Wetangula ruled.

A letter from the Registrar of Political Parties confirmed that the formal exit from Azimio by People’s Liberation Party, Maendeleo Chap Chap Party, Devolution Empowerment Party, United Democratic Movement and the Pamoja African Alliance.

More to follow…