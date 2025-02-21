Connect with us

Wetangula described his passing as a profound loss not only to his family but also to the legal fraternity, the electoral governance space, and the nation as a whole/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula mourns Chebukati as a steadfast defender of the rule of law

Wetangula cited Chebukati’s efforts to advance democracy saying the nation will remember his contributions for generations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has hailed former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati as an eminent jurist and steadfast defender of the rule of law.

“It is with deep sorrow that I extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing of my learned friend, Mr. Wafula Chebukati—an eminent jurist, steadfast defender of the rule of law, and dedicated public servant whose contributions to our nation’s democratic journey will be remembered for generations,” the House Speaker said in a condolence note following Chebukati’s demise on Thursday night.

Wetangula comended Chebukati’s courage while managing elections.

“During his tenure as Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, he carried out his responsibilities with remarkable courage, fidelity to the Constitution, and an unwavering commitment to justice.”

“Even in the face of immense challenges, he remained resolute, guided by his oath of office and the principles of fairness and transparency,” Wetangula said on Friday.

Chebukati joined IEBC as Chairperson in January 2017 and served for six years until his retirement in January 2023.

IEBC technology reforms

During his tenure, he oversaw the 2017 and 2022 General Elections. Under his leadership, the IEBC championed technological advancements to enhance transparency.

One of his key initiatives was the implementation of the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS), which enabled the electronic transmission of results from polling stations.

In 2022, he made the result-transmission portal publicly accessible—a move widely praised for promoting transparency, though the opposition later alleged it had been hacked.

Chebukati also restructured the IEBC’s election management team, notably reorganizing the Presidential Election Project team in 2017 following internal disputes.

He limited the role of then CEO Ezra Chiloba, redirecting his focus to quality assurance.

Despite facing accusations of bias and incompetence, particularly from the opposition, Chebukati maintained that all his decisions were legally sound.

As a defender of free and fair elections, he demonstrated courage, impartiality, and unwavering respect for the will of the people.

Wetangula described his passing as a profound loss not only to his family but also to the legal fraternity, the electoral governance space, and the nation as a whole.

“His legacy of integrity and service will continue to inspire future generations of legal minds and public servants dedicated to upholding the rule of law and advancing democracy,” Wetangula stated.

