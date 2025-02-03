Connect with us

Wetangula Leads Kenyan Delegation to US National Prayer Breakfast

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula is currently leading country’s parliamentary delegation at the Annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC.

The event is a prestigious gathering that attracts over 3,500 global leaders from the political, religious, business, and civil society sectors.

The Speaker, accompanied by Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), MP Beatrice Elachi (Dagoretti South),MP Julius Melly(Tindiret) MP Chege Kiragu(Limuru), and Senator Dan Maanzo(Makueni), was received upon arrival by Kenya’s Ambassador to the U.S., David Kerich.

Speaker Wetangula emphasized that, while faith and governance remain central to the discussions, the event also provides an avenue to engage with American lawmakers, policymakers, and business leaders on issues of mutual interest.

“Beyond spiritual reflection, this forum allows us to engage with global leaders, strengthen diplomatic ties, and explore opportunities for Kenya’s development,” Wetangula noted.

Kenya has historically enjoyed strong diplomatic and economic ties with the United States, particularly in areas such as trade, security, and development aid.

US President Donald Trump’s “America First” approach raised fears that the U.S. might reduce its involvement in African affairs, potentially affecting Kenya’s access to aid and investment.

The delegation is expected to engage in high-level discussions aimed at fostering economic collaboration, security cooperation, and investment opportunities.

With Kenya being a strategic partner of the United States in Africa the engagements is set to reinforce bilateral commitments in areas such as trade, security, and governance.

As the event progresses, the delegation is set to participate in several side meetings with U.S. legislators, corporate leaders, and faith-based organizations, paving the way for deeper cooperation between Kenya and its international partners.

The National Prayer Breakfast is an annual event hosted by members of the U.S. Congress and organized by The Fellowship Foundation, a faith-based organization.

First established in 1953 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the event has grown into one of the most significant multi-faith gatherings in the world, bringing together representatives from over 100 countries.

It provides a unique platform for discussions on faith, governance, leadership, and global challenges, with past speakers including U.S. Presidents, world leaders, and influential religious figures.

The breakfast, traditionally attended by the sitting U.S. President, is known for its bipartisan nature, bringing together leaders from different political backgrounds to reflect on moral values and national unity.

Over the years, it has served as a space for discreet diplomatic engagements, allowing countries to forge partnerships beyond formal government meetings.

