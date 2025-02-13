Connect with us

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula/PBU/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula denies parliament sponsored 100 MPs’ Trip to Addis Ababa in suport of Raila

Wetangula clarified that he has received around 40 notifications from members intending to travel in line with parliamentary standing orders.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has dismissed media reports alleging that Parliament has funded at least 100 MPs to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This is ahead of the African Union Commission (AUC) election, where former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is vying for the chairperson position.

In his communication to the House on Thursday, Wetangula clarified that he has received around 40 notifications from members intending to travel in line with parliamentary standing orders.

He noted that these MPs plan to attend the event privately, demonstrating support for Raila Odinga’s candidature as part of the country’s leadership.

However, he emphasized that the members are self-sponsored and not traveling at the taxpayers’ expense.

“The official Parliamentary delegation comprises only four members. The additional 40 MPs will be traveling in their private capacities as citizens and leaders, funding their own expenses. We commend them for undertaking this patriotic duty,” Wetangula stated.

He further defended the right of MPs to attend high-level international forums at their own cost, dismissing claims that Parliament had allocated resources for such travel.

“There has been the usual barrage of accusations against Parliament, suggesting that we have sent 100 MPs to Addis Ababa. The truth is, if all 100 members decided to travel and could afford to sponsor themselves, they are well within their rights. However, Parliament does not have the resources to fund such a trip,” he said.

Acknowledging the high cost of travel and accommodation in Addis Ababa, he lauded the MPs who have personally financed their attendance.

“Let’s appreciate those who have taken it upon themselves to fund their travel. Addis Ababa is among the most expensive cities in Africa, with hotel rates averaging between $400 and $500 per night. Members who have chosen to sponsor themselves deserve recognition for their patriotism,” he added.

The Speaker concluded by wishing Raila Odinga success in the upcoming AUC election, highlighting their long-standing political journey, having both joined Parliament on the same day in 1992.

