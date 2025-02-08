Weatherman Issues Five-Day Forecast For Nairobi, Rift Valley and Central Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has released an updated five-day weather forecast from Saturday to Wednesday, predicting largely dry conditions across the country, with isolated rainfall in select regions.

Counties in the central region, including Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi, will remain mostly dry, though occasional afternoon showers are expected on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday.

Light morning rains may occur on Wednesday, extending into the night. Temperatures in these areas will vary, with highs of 28°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, while lows could drop to 10°C. Over the remaining three days, daytime highs will reach 27°C, with nighttime temperatures falling to 8°C.

In the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and parts of the Rift Valley, counties such as Kisumu, Kisii, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Kakamega, and Busia are expected to experience morning, afternoon, and evening showers on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. However, Tuesday and Wednesday will see a break in the rain, with cloudy conditions and sunny intervals. Temperatures in these regions will range between 31°C during the day and 9°C at night.

Coastal counties, including Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale, will remain mostly dry during the day, with some cloudiness at night. Daytime temperatures will exceed 32°C, while nighttime lows will hover around 21°C.

Inland counties, including Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado, Taita Taveta, and parts of Tana River County, will experience afternoon showers on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, while mornings and nights will remain partly cloudy. Temperatures will peak at 31°C, with lows of 12°C throughout the period.

The Director General of the Kenya Meteorological Department, David Gikungu, has advised residents in northwestern and northeastern Kenya to be on high alert as strong southeasterly winds of up to 25 knots (12.5 m/s) are expected.

Residents of Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo should brace for sunny intervals in the morning and afternoon, followed by partly cloudy conditions at night. These areas will experience some of the highest temperatures, with daytime highs reaching 38°C and lows of 17°C.