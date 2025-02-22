We will Continue Telling Kenyans our Development Projects: President Ruto, Kindiki Say

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – The government will not stop telling Kenyans the multiple projects and programs worth billions of shillings it is implementing to improve their lives.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Friday said it is their constitutional duty to clearly and comprehensively elaborate to all Kenyans what they are doing to develop the nation.

“We are determined to have a united and equitable nation. We will continue telling Kenyans what we are doing as a government. It is not our fault, we are discharging what our Constitution mandates and allows us to do,” said President Ruto.

Further, he challenged all the leaders to involve wananchi in all the activities and allow their contributions.

They spoke during the burial service of Mzee Kingi Mwaruwa in Magarini, Kilifi County. Mzee Kingi was the father of Senate Speaker Amason Jeffa Kingi.

The Deputy President said there is nothing illegal in promoting and elaborating key programs and projects under implementation.

“Some political and church leaders are trying to gag us from speaking about the projects and programs the government is implementing. Our Constitution tasks us to tell Kenyans all the programmes planned for implementation, when and how they will be implemented,” Prof Kindiki said.

He asked those trying to politicize development to stop saying that they will not stop engaging Kenyans and making them aware of what is being done across the country.

“It is our duty to inform the country of all planned development activities, when those activities are being implemented and to inform them after they have been implemented. We shouldn’t politicize development because the time for politics will come,” he added.

At the same time, the President said his government will not relent in taking development to each and every part of the country including to smaller and marginalized communities.

“As we unite the country, we cannot leave the smaller communities behind. Some are angry that we are constructing a 750km road as a second transport corridor in the North Eastern region but we will construct it,” he noted.

The Head of State also said the recent proclamation scrapping extra-vetting of applicants of Kenyans along the borders is being fully implemented to deal with past discriminatory actions.

“We cannot allow extra vetting before any Kenyan is given identification documents,” he said.

In the coastal region, the President revealed that the government is rolling out multi-billion-shillings projects encompassing housing, markets, roads, electricity connection among others.