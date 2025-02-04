Africa
(WATCH) Rwanda wants peace and development for all neighbours – Yolande Makolo, Rwandan Govt Spokesperson
NATIONAL NEWS
Africa
The Rwanda-backed group condemned the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) for allegedly using military aircraft at Kavumu Airport to load bombs targeting areas under M23...
Africa
President Ruto and King Charles III discussed regional peace and security, with Kenya playing a crucial role in stabilizing the region.
EAC
The much-anticipated Joint Summit comes amid heightened tensions between Kigali and Kinshasa over M23's advancements in eastern DRC, with Tshisekedi accusing Kagame of supporting...
NATIONAL NEWS
Authorities reported that the administrators were traveling to Elwak when they were ambushed and abducted by the militants between Bamba Owla and Ires Suki.
NATIONAL NEWS
Kindiki stated that the government will step up the ongoing efforts towards supporting security agencies to ensure lasting peace in affected regions.
President Ruto has come under heavy criticism for failing to fulfil his campaign pledges, which include providing jobs for the youth, setting up manufacturing...
NATIONAL NEWS
Trump’s Stop-Work Order, signed last month, has temporarily suspended all US foreign assistance programs for 90 days, pending a policy review. The move affects...
NATIONAL NEWS
Mbadi, speaking at a public participation forum for the Finance Bill 2025 in Nairobi, explained that the approved Sh206 billion was part of a...