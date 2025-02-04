Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

(WATCH) Rwanda wants peace and development for all neighbours – Yolande Makolo, Rwandan Govt Spokesperson

Published

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

M23 declares ceasefire for humanitarian reasons citing DRC bombardments

The Rwanda-backed group condemned the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) for allegedly using military aircraft at Kavumu Airport to load bombs targeting areas under M23...

59 minutes ago

Africa

Ruto discusses climate efforts, regionl security in a call with King Charles III

President Ruto and King Charles III discussed regional peace and security, with Kenya playing a crucial role in stabilizing the region.

1 hour ago

EAC

Ruto, Mnangagwa to co-chair Joint Summit on DRC in Dar es Salaam

The much-anticipated Joint Summit comes amid heightened tensions between Kigali and Kinshasa over M23's advancements in eastern DRC, with Tshisekedi accusing Kagame of supporting...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

5 chiefs kidnapped by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Mandera

Authorities reported that the administrators were traveling to Elwak when they were ambushed and abducted by the militants between Bamba Owla and Ires Suki.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki says govt on course to eradicate banditry and cattle rustling

Kindiki stated that the government will step up  the ongoing efforts towards supporting security agencies to ensure lasting peace in affected regions.

18 hours ago

Top stories

Kindiki urges fairness in Ruto’s performance assessment, says govt on track to deliver pledges

President Ruto has come under heavy criticism for failing to fulfil his campaign pledges, which include providing jobs for the youth, setting up manufacturing...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to cut development budget to fund critical programs affected by Trump’s foreign aid freeze

Trump’s Stop-Work Order, signed last month, has temporarily suspended all US foreign assistance programs for 90 days, pending a policy review. The move affects...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury to pay Sh206bn of pending bills after nod

Mbadi, speaking at a public participation forum for the Finance Bill 2025 in Nairobi, explained that the approved Sh206 billion was part of a...

19 hours ago