(WATCH) Ruto dismisses Karua’s People’s Liberation Party urging it to focus on Kenyans instead of him

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Maintains Ban on In-Shell Macadamia Exports as Harvesting Begins

CS Kagwe defended the ban, stating that it aligns with the Agricultural Food Authority Act and the Oil Crops Nuts and Crops Regulations of...

17 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ethiopia to use Lamu port to move Imports, President Ruto says

President William Ruto has said he recently reached an agreement with landlocked Ethiopia to use the port to move imported goods to the hinterland.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pesalink Survey: Payment Apps dominate over cash and cards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – Mobile apps are the future of instant payments in Kenya, according to a survey from Integrated Payment Services Limited...

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen says City Hall officials who dumped waste at Stima Plaza arrested

Murkomen stated that some of the county government lorries that were blocking Stima Plaza entrance have also been detained.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

All corruption cases to be concluded within 6 months: AG Oduor

AG Oduor emphasized the need for swift and decisive action in the fight against corruption, calling for stronger institutional accountability and the adoption of...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Karua rebrands NARC-Kenya to People’s Liberation Party

Karua emphasized the need for unity of purpose to ensure prosperity and for elected leaders to prioritize service delivery.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court to rule on graft case involving ex-Nyandarua Governor Waithaka, 5 others on March 13

The five county officials charged alongside Waithaka are Grace Wanjiru Gitonga, Martin Igecha Kamami, John Ngigi Daniel, Jesse Wachira Mwangi, and Simo Irungu.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakuru scrap metal dealers urge county govt to reduce licensing fees

County government license fees plus other charges by come to a total of more than Sh250,000 for major dealers, exporters and millers.

20 hours ago