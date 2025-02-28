Kenya
(WATCH) Ruto dismisses Karua’s People’s Liberation Party urging it to focus on Kenyans instead of him
Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
NATIONAL NEWS
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
CS Kagwe defended the ban, stating that it aligns with the Agricultural Food Authority Act and the Oil Crops Nuts and Crops Regulations of...
NATIONAL NEWS
President William Ruto has said he recently reached an agreement with landlocked Ethiopia to use the port to move imported goods to the hinterland.
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – Mobile apps are the future of instant payments in Kenya, according to a survey from Integrated Payment Services Limited...
NATIONAL NEWS
Murkomen stated that some of the county government lorries that were blocking Stima Plaza entrance have also been detained.
NATIONAL NEWS
AG Oduor emphasized the need for swift and decisive action in the fight against corruption, calling for stronger institutional accountability and the adoption of...
Kenya
Karua emphasized the need for unity of purpose to ensure prosperity and for elected leaders to prioritize service delivery.
NATIONAL NEWS
The five county officials charged alongside Waithaka are Grace Wanjiru Gitonga, Martin Igecha Kamami, John Ngigi Daniel, Jesse Wachira Mwangi, and Simo Irungu.
NATIONAL NEWS
County government license fees plus other charges by come to a total of more than Sh250,000 for major dealers, exporters and millers.