Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

(WATCH) ‘Putin wants peace’ – Trump says he expects to meet Russian President in Saudi Arabia

Published

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Ukraine war talks start now, Trump says after Putin call

The conflict burst into all-out war when Russia invaded Ukraine nearly three years ago.

16 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Salasya Apologizes for TikTok Livestream of House Proceedings

“Mr Speaker, I apologize, withdraw, and delete."

23 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto bids farewell to outgoing Angola’s envoy to Kenya Abilio

President Ruto noted that Kenya and Angola share common interests, particularly in trade, investment, and education.

23 hours ago

Top stories

Govt holds high level meeting to discuss security along the Isiolo-Wajir-Mandera road

The discussions centered on fortifying security along the crucial transport corridor, which has been a target of terrorist attacks by suspected al-Shabaab militants.

23 hours ago

Africa

M23 Rebels demand inclusion in Dar es Salaam Summit resolutions on Goma

The group also accused Burundian forces and the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo of undermining the ceasefire through...

24 hours ago

World

Trump insists US will take Gaza as he meets Jordan’s King Abdullah

Earlier this week, Trump suggested he could withhold aid to Jordan and Egypt unless they agreed to take in those Palestinians from Gaza.

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MTRH doctors back to work after signing return-to-work- formula

The doctors at the facility had downed their tools last week, citing failure by the hospital’s management to address their grievances and implement the...

24 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kanja hosts Chinese Ambassador at Jogoo House for cooperation talks

The discussions included law enforcement training, capacity building, and security cooperation through INTERPOL.

1 day ago