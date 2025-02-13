(WATCH) ‘Putin wants peace’ – Trump says he expects to meet Russian President in Saudi Arabia

Popular
World
The conflict burst into all-out war when Russia invaded Ukraine nearly three years ago.
NATIONAL NEWS
“Mr Speaker, I apologize, withdraw, and delete."
DIPLOMACY
President Ruto noted that Kenya and Angola share common interests, particularly in trade, investment, and education.
The discussions centered on fortifying security along the crucial transport corridor, which has been a target of terrorist attacks by suspected al-Shabaab militants.
Africa
The group also accused Burundian forces and the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo of undermining the ceasefire through...
World
Earlier this week, Trump suggested he could withhold aid to Jordan and Egypt unless they agreed to take in those Palestinians from Gaza.
NATIONAL NEWS
The doctors at the facility had downed their tools last week, citing failure by the hospital’s management to address their grievances and implement the...
DIPLOMACY
The discussions included law enforcement training, capacity building, and security cooperation through INTERPOL.