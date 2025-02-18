Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

(WATCH) Putin ready for talks with Zelensky ‘if necessary,’ as top Russian and US envoys meet in Riyadh

Published

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Juja MP Koimburi questioned over claims govt spent Sh13bn on Raila’s AUC campaign

Koimburi was arrested outside his home on Kenyatta Road in Juja before being transported to the DCI headquarters.

6 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sudan’s militia backed factions agree to form parallel govts

The charter aims to restore the legitimate government that was overthrown by remnants and militias of the Islamic movement

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI arrests 2 suspected Al Shabaab operatives plotting to abduct foreigners in Mandera

Isaac Abdi Mohamed alias Kharan Abdi Hassan had recently sneaked into the country from El-ade in Somalia and forged a number of documents to...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja Hosts African City Leaders in Nairobi for the Green & Resilient UrbanShift Africa Forum 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – Over 250 African city leaders, including mayors, policymakers, investors, and business leaders, are in Nairobi for the Green &...

4 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Leads Tributes as Malava MP Malulu Injendi Passes Away

Injendi, who was serving his third consecutive term in Parliament since 2013, passed away on Monday at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Cheptumo to be buried on March 1

Funeral plans are being coordinated by a planning committee chaired by former Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui.

20 hours ago

World

Why Saudi Arabia is the venue of choice for Trump talks on Ukraine

Diplomatically, the Saudi leadership has also been enhancing its role. During the Biden years, the Kingdom increased its pivot away from reliance on the...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cherargei roots for PM post to reward Raila after AUC flop

Cherargei emphasized that Raila's wealth of leadership and experience should be harnessed by the government.

21 hours ago