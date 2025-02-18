World
(WATCH) Putin ready for talks with Zelensky ‘if necessary,’ as top Russian and US envoys meet in Riyadh
Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
Sustainability Watch
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
Koimburi was arrested outside his home on Kenyatta Road in Juja before being transported to the DCI headquarters.
NATIONAL NEWS
The charter aims to restore the legitimate government that was overthrown by remnants and militias of the Islamic movement
NATIONAL NEWS
Isaac Abdi Mohamed alias Kharan Abdi Hassan had recently sneaked into the country from El-ade in Somalia and forged a number of documents to...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – Over 250 African city leaders, including mayors, policymakers, investors, and business leaders, are in Nairobi for the Green &...
Top stories
Injendi, who was serving his third consecutive term in Parliament since 2013, passed away on Monday at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.
NATIONAL NEWS
Funeral plans are being coordinated by a planning committee chaired by former Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui.
World
Diplomatically, the Saudi leadership has also been enhancing its role. During the Biden years, the Kingdom increased its pivot away from reliance on the...
NATIONAL NEWS
Cherargei emphasized that Raila's wealth of leadership and experience should be harnessed by the government.