Kenya

(WATCH) Kisumu artist transforms fish bones into unique ornaments

Published

An artist from Kisumu, a Kenyan port city situated in the Lake Victoria area, has transformed fish bones collected from local markets and dumpsites into unique ornaments, providing both an environmental solution and an economic opportunity.

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Mutula urges President Ruto to negotiate transition plan with Trump

The Makueni County boss described the freeze on programs especially in the health sector, as a "national crisis that must be dealt with immediately."

50 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutula blasts Uhuru for ‘laughing’ at Kenyans over Trump foreign aid cuts

Governor Mutula took issue with former President Kenyatta’s remarks that the aid cut should be a wake-up call for African nations to reduce their...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Banks to be fined for not cutting lending rates: Thugge

He pointed out that despite significant reductions in the Central Bank Rate, lending rates had only declined marginally. 

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila pledges to support private sector should he succeed in AUC bid

During an unscheduled visit to Business Bay Square (BBS) Mall in Eastleigh, Nairobi, Raila highlighted the immense opportunities available for private sector players across...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Museum of Kenya among most reviewed instuttions on Google Maps

The data showed that the state-owned corporation that manages museums, sites and monuments across the country was the most reviewed museums on the platform.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok in EACC custody over alleged corruption

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 6 – Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok was on Thursday placed in the custody of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi slams Kalonzo over ‘reckless’ remarks blaming Ruto for ‘being part of the problem’ in the DRC crisis

In a statement, Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi dismissed Kalonzo’s insinuation that President William Ruto "is part of the problem in the ongoing conflict in...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Will Muturi attend Garissa Cabinet meeting amid abduction criticism?

Muturi, who has been vocal against the administration over rising abduction cases, skipped the previous Cabinet meeting in Kakamega two weeks ago.

5 hours ago