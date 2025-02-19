Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Its not a joke, I will construct the road between Isiolo and Mandera – President Ruto

Published

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Sudan Junta vows unspecified action over Kenya’s ‘endorsement’ of RSF

The junta warned of unspecified measures in response to Nairobi’s actions, accusing Kenya of facilitating an effort to establish a parallel government within Sudan.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Police, Human Rights Groups Demand Withdrawal of Controversial Demonstration Bill

Critics have branded the bill as retrogressive and unconstitutional, arguing that it infringes on fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mortician, assistant charged after body of 7-month-old baby dissappears

Michael Nderitu and his assistant, Mary Muthoni appeared before Nakuru Principal Magistrate’s court two weeks after the body mysteriously disappeared.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki to Oversee Government Project Inspections to Prevent Stalled Launches

Kindiki defended the government's commitment to the 750-kilometer Isiolo-Mandera road project, dismissing criticism from some quarters.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Pledges to Fast-Track Development, Revive Stalled Projects in Meru

Meru is the eighth county to hold such consultations, following similar meetings in Embu, Taita Taveta, Kajiado, Tharaka Nithi, Isiolo, Samburu, and Kiambu.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Power Struggles between Azimio, Kenya Kwanza Stall Reconstitution of NA committees

The Raila Odinga-led Azimio coalition has insisted on controlling these committees as part of its broader collaboration with the ruling coalition under the broad-based...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA to have expanded regulatory powers under proposed bill

A bill sponsored by Limuru MP John Kiragu, currently under review by the National Assembly Transport Committee chaired by Ndia MP George Kariuki, seeks...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi County government to launch large-scale screening for cervical cancer.

The initiative seeks to raise awareness and improve access to cervical cancer screening for women in Nairobi, particularly in marginalised and underserved communities where...

21 hours ago