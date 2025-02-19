NATIONAL NEWS
(WATCH) Its not a joke, I will construct the road between Isiolo and Mandera – President Ruto
NATIONAL NEWS
The junta warned of unspecified measures in response to Nairobi’s actions, accusing Kenya of facilitating an effort to establish a parallel government within Sudan.
Critics have branded the bill as retrogressive and unconstitutional, arguing that it infringes on fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.
Michael Nderitu and his assistant, Mary Muthoni appeared before Nakuru Principal Magistrate’s court two weeks after the body mysteriously disappeared.
Kindiki defended the government's commitment to the 750-kilometer Isiolo-Mandera road project, dismissing criticism from some quarters.
Meru is the eighth county to hold such consultations, following similar meetings in Embu, Taita Taveta, Kajiado, Tharaka Nithi, Isiolo, Samburu, and Kiambu.
The Raila Odinga-led Azimio coalition has insisted on controlling these committees as part of its broader collaboration with the ruling coalition under the broad-based...
A bill sponsored by Limuru MP John Kiragu, currently under review by the National Assembly Transport Committee chaired by Ndia MP George Kariuki, seeks...
The initiative seeks to raise awareness and improve access to cervical cancer screening for women in Nairobi, particularly in marginalised and underserved communities where...