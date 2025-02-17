Connect with us

(WATCH) Contingency measures in place to prevent disruption of health services after US aid freeze – Kindiki

NATIONAL NEWS

KHA guarantees uninterrupted services at Nairobi hospital despite legal battle

The Association which runs the Medical facility revealed that the suspension will remain until the case is heard and resolved.

15 minutes ago

Kenya

Kindiki says contingency measures in place to prevent disruptions of critical health services after US aid freeze

In January upon assuming office, President Donald Trump temporarily suspended all US foreign assistance programs for 90 days

24 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TSC boss Nancy Macharia mourns KEPSHA chairman Nzioka as a gallant academic leader

Nzioka died through a road accident in Athi River where police confirmed he succumbed to injuries after his four-wheel-drive vehicle collided with a moving...

52 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

19.5mn Kenyans Enrolled in UHC

Kindiki noted that while progress has been made, more needs to be done to ensure all registered individuals actively contribute to the program to...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs warn against favoritism in SHA staff recruitment

Endebess MP Robert Pukose, who chairs the National Assembly Committee on Health, stated that reports of favoritism and victimization in the hiring process will...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Petition filed at JSC on removal of Magistrate Mathias Okuche over misconduct

In his petition William Othiambo Ngita, raised concerns about the magistrate’s handling of a property dispute case, which was dismissed with costs under questionable...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC Selection Panel begins verification ahead of candidates shortlisting

In a statement on Sunday, the panel confirmed that applicants submitted their documents both in person at the Secretariat in County House Building, Parliament...

23 hours ago

Africa

Kenya must limit financial contributions to the AU: Atandi

Atandi suggested that Kenya should reduce its financial support to the AU and even consider leaving the 55-member bloc.

1 day ago